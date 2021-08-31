WAUPUN — Senior Jailen Ortega scored eight goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team’s three victories at this weekend’s invitational hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian.
The L-Cats are now 5-0 under first-year head coach Joshua Vinluan.
“Three matches in very hot conditions is a true test of conditioning,” Vinluan said. “It was apparent that we had the energy going later into games and into the weekend. Mistakes cost us the goals, but we were able to bounce back and that’s a good sign from the boys.”
Lake Mills knocked off Manitowoc Roncalli 6-1, beat CWC 6-2 and routed Columbus Catholic, 10-1.
In the Roncalli game, Ortega, who has 11 goals this season, scored in the ninth and 38th minutes, sandwiched around goals by Weston Klein (14:00) and Brayden Ciesiolka (35:00), as the L-Cats built a 4-0 halftime edge. Ciesiolka and Lorenzo Moreno scored second half goals and goalie Cael Bower made 10 saves.
Isaac Lambert had a brace in the first half against Columbus Catholic with Holden Mock and Hart also adding scores before the break. Ortega scored the game’s first two goals of the second period, pushing the L-Cat edge to 6-1.
Versus CWC, Hart opened the scoring unassisted in the 17th minute. After CWC equalized in the 26th minute, Ortega scored in the 34th minute twice with Hart finding the back of the net at 36:00 for the halftime score of 4-1. Ortega registered goals in the 57th and 68th minutes for the final margin. Bower stopped five shots.
LAKE MILLS 6, RONCALLI 1
Roncalli 0 1 — 1
Lake Mills 4 2 — 6
First half: LM — J. Ortega (Hart), 8:10; Klein, 14:00; Ciesiolka, 35:00; J. Ortega (Popowski), 38:00.
Second half: LM — Ciesiolka (Lambert), 43:01; Moreno (Mock), 45:20; RC — Oberbroeckling, 48:12.
Saves: RC (Oberbroeckling) 9; LM (Bower) 10.
LAKE MILLS 6, CWC 2
Lake Mills 4 2 — 6
CWC 1 1 — 2
First half: LM — Hart, 16:35; CWC — Vandergallen (Mbah), 25:01; LM — J. Ortega, 33:27; J. Ortega (Hart), 33:55; Hart, 36:00.
Second half: CWC — Slings, 54:53; J. Ortega (Raupp), 56:35; J. Ortega (Hart), 67:25.
Shots on goal: LM 20, CWC 7.
Saves: LM (Bower) 5, CWC (Syens) 9.
LAKE MILLS 10, COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 1
Columbus Catholic 1 0 — 1
Lake Mills 4 6 — 10
First half: LM — Mock; Hart (J. Ortega); Lambert (J. Ortega); Lambert (M. Ortega); CC — Neville (Edwards).
Second half: LM — J. Ortega (Hart); J. Ortega (Thomas); Ciesiolka (J. Ortega); Silva (Drew); Parys (Popowski); Popowski (Klein).
Shots on goal: CC 10, LM 23.
Saves: CC 13, LM (Bower) 9.
THURSDAY’S RESULT
SPRING GREEN — Lucas Hart scored unassisted in the first half as the Lake Mills boys soccer team improved to 2-0 this season with a 1-0 nonconference road victory against River Valley on Thursday.
“Our boys played hard but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “We hit the post three times in the second half. Proud of our defense having a second straight shutout.”
Hart’s score came at the 36:00 mark and L-Cat goal Cael Bower made three saves while the Blackhawks’ Lars Anding stopped 16 shots.
LAKE MILLS 1, RIVER VALLEY 0
Lake Mills 1 0 — 1
River Valley 0 0 — 0
First half: LM — Hart, 36:00.
Saves: LM (Bower) 3, RV (Anding) 16.
Shots on goal: LM 24, RV 3.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
LAKE MILLS — Isaac Lambert and Jailen Ortega each had hat tricks as the Lake Mills boys soccer team defeated visiting Jefferson, 6-0, in a nonconference season-opening game on Tuesday.
Lambert scored in the 12th and 22nd minutes before Ortega made it a 4-0 game at halftime by finding the back of the net in the 25th and 29th minutes.
Lambert scored on an assist by Ortega five minutes into the second stanza, securing his hat trick, and Ortega got his hat trick on an assist from Lucas Hart in the 79th minute.
L-Cat goalie Cael Bower made two saves.
LAKE MILLS 6, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 4 2 — 6
First half: Lambert, 11:03; Lambert, 21:15; J. Ortega, 24:40; J. Ortega, 28:44.
Second half: Lambert (Ortega), 50:50; J. Ortega (Hart), 78:33.
Saves: J (Stizes) 7, LM (Bower) 2.
Shots on goal: J 2; LM 13.