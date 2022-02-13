ONALASKA -- Senior forward Claire Liddicoat scored 11 points in the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team's 42-35 win at Onalaska Luther on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Warriors (15-8) led 25-14 at the break and got nine points apiece from junior guards Marin Riesen and Jenna Shadoski, who also added seven rebounds. Senior forward Lily Schuetz had five points, 11 boards.
"This was a long way to go and play a game, but we probably had to travel the furthest to play one of our best defensive games of the season thus far," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.
"It was a low-scoring game and we know we left a few points off the scoreboard, but when you play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, you have to worry a bit about legs. We have to get used to that when the postseason comes.
"It was fun to travel to Luther. I have many friends that coach and teach there. It was like a college reunion and my girls fought hard and found a way to win on the road. Every win is precious."
The Knights (16-6), who were led by a game-high 14 points from Bemidji State recruit Rachel Koenig, had a six-game win streak halted and shot just 3-for-12 from the stripe.
The Warriors host Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42,
ONALASKA LUTHER 35
Lakeside 25 17 -- 42
Luther 14 21 -- 35
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Shadoski 3 2-2 9, Schuetz 2 1-5 5, Heckmann 0 3-4 3, Paske 1 3-4 5, Liddicoat 5 1-2 11, Riesen 4 0-0 9. Totals 15 10-17 42.
Onalaska Luther -- Zenke 2 2-6 7, Koenig 6 1-6 14, Neumeister 2 0-0 5, Matzke 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 3-12 35.
3-point goals -- LL (Shadoski 1, Riesen 1) 2; OL (Zenke 1, Koenig 1, Neumeister 1, Matzke 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LL 9, OL 15.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE -- Senior forward Lily Schuetz scored a game-high 19 points and junior guard Jenna Shadoski added 14 as Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team beat host Poynette 56-48 in a Capitol North game on Friday, Feb. 11.
The Warriors (14-8, 5-4 Capitol North) led 28-20 at halftime and kept the Pumas (7-14, 2-7) at arms length for most of the second half. Lakeside avenged a 57-53 loss from Jan. 14.
"We were much more patient against their zone this time and found a lot of little creases for Jenna, Lily and Marin (Riesen) to get to the rim," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Offensively we rebounded well and got a lot of putbacks. Poynette got in foul trouble and head to mix up rotations, which was an advantage to us because we got in transition and to the basket.
"Our best offense in the first half was our defense. Lily had a fantastic night and worked really hard on the offensive and defensive glass. Poynette played a matchup zone all night, so we ran our man offense. We ran picks, rolls and got open shots. We had girls pinning inside the lane. We tried to do as many familiar things as possible."
Riesen scored seven points and senior guard Carly Paske, who finished with six points, drew Asmus' praise for playing quality minutes. Shadoski had nine rebounds, five steals and Schuetz also had five pilfers.
Poynette's Hadley Walters, who hit four 3s en route to 29 points in the first game, had just eight points. Shadoski drew the primary defensive assignment on Walters. The Pumas were 7-for-26 from 3.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 56,
POYNETTE 48
Lakeside 28 28 -- 56
Poynette 20 28 -- 48
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Shadoski 5 3-6 14, Schuetz 8 3-10 19, Heckmann 0 1-2 1, Paske 1 3-4 6, Liddicoat 1 2-4 4, Riesen 3 1-1 7, DeGalley 1 1-2 3, Stein 1 0-3 2. Totals 20 14-32 56.
Poynette -- Steinhorst 4 0-2 11, Walters 2 3-4 8, Yelk 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Woodward 1 0-0 3, Berner 1 1-2 3, Wagner 2 5-5 10, Gavinski 0 2-2 2, Ladacek 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 11-15 48.
3-point goals -- LL (Shadoski 1, Paske 1) 2; P (Steinhorst 3, Walters 1, Woodward 1, Wagner 1, Ladacek 1) 7.
Total fouls -- LL 15, P 26.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
WATERTOWN — Senior forward Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 28 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team completed a season sweep against Lakeside Lutheran with a 58-47 Capitol North victory on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at LPS.
Luther Prep (12-6, 4-3 in conference) jumped out to an early lead, and except for a brief lead at 14-13 for Lakeside, led the whole game. Lakeside (13-7, 4-3) trimmed to lead to 32-29 midway through the second half, but Schmidt answered with a personal 7-0 run.
She scored off an inbounds pass, took a halfcourt steal for a layup, then capped the run with a 3-pointer from the right wing following a steal by freshman guard Nora Wendorff to bring the full house to its feet.
The Phoenix shot 6-of-9 at the free throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.
"I thought we played a better game than the first time," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We certainly shot the ball better. We tried to take points away from Schmidt, but she still had a great night. We tried to close out quickly on 3s after we collapsed on Schmidt in the post.
"The difference in the game was they had six 3s and we only had one. There were plenty of opportunities we had. We attacked the basket well and a had a few more shots fell and a few calls gone our way, it would have been a real nail-bitter of a finish.
"We closed the gap midway through the second half and were within four with about eight minutes left. We just couldn't keep the momentum on our shoulders."
Schmidt shot 73 percent for the game and added 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Senior forward Taylor Zellmer had eight points and five rebounds. Junior guard Audrey deBoer added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Junior forward Jenna Shadoski scored 16 points and senior guard Lily Schultz added 10 for Lakeside.
"I was really impressed with our effort," Asmus said. "Jenna played the entire second half and she got on the floor for every loose ball, attacked the rim hard and had a few more fallen earlier in the first half, she would have had over 20 points."
LUTHER PREP 58, LAKESIDE 47
Lakeside 18 29 — 47
Luther Prep 28 30 — 58
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Shadoski 6 4-6 16, Schuetz 5 0-0 10, Heckmann 2 0-0 5, Paske 0 0-1 0, Liddicoat 2 1-2 5, Riesen 4 1-2 9, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 6-11 47
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 3 0-0 7, Wendorff 2 1-2 7, Kieselhorst 1 3-7 5, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 11 5-6 28, Zellmer 3 1-2 8 Totals 21 11-16 58
Three-point goals — LL (Heckmann), LP (deBoer, Wendorff 2, Fitzsimmons, Schmidt, Zellmer)
Total fouls — LL 19, LP 15.