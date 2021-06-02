Sugar River scored three times in the second half of a 4-0 Capitol Conference win against the host Lake Mills girls soccer team on Thursday to clinch the league championship outright.
The L-Cats (8-2-4, 3-1-2 Capitol) did not have a shot on goal in their first conference loss of the year. Lake Mills sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 15 saves.
"Our girls fought very hard," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Sugar River is a very talented team all around and created a lot of opportunities. Our defense and Ry I thought played at a higher level for the most part, considering how much pressure we were under all night. We look to improve and create more chances on Thursday."
The Raiders' Bella Brenkman scored on an assist by Jaelynn Benson to open the scoring in the 42nd minute. Fransesca Schiro (47th minute), Callie Smith (61st minute) and Paige Leonard (86th minute) scored after halftime.
Sugar River improves to 10-1-1 overall and 6-0-0 in the league, totaling 18 points. Luther Prep (12 points) is second and Lake Mills (11 points) is third with one game remaining.
The L-Cats are eighth in this week's Division 4 poll.
Lake Mills hosts Columbus on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the regular season finale.
SUGAR RIVER 4, LAKE MILLS 0
Sugar River 1 3 — 4
Lake Mills 0 0 — 0
First half — BNG: Brenkman (Benson), 41:00.
Second half — BNG: Schiro, 46:10; Smith, 60:42; Leonard, 85:26.
Saves: BNG (Thompson) 0; LM (Kulow) 15.