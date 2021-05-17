Avery Chilson struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team pushed its win streak to five games with a 7-1 home victory over Cambridge on Monday.
Chilson permitted three walks and allowed an unearned run in the fourth. She was also 4-for-4 at the dish while Belle Topel added three hits in four at bats.
The L-Cats (10-2) had an RBI single by Chilson in the first and a run-scoring base knock by Taylor Wollin in the second. Ava Klienfelt and Topel drove in runs in the third before a solo home run to lead off the fifth by Taylor Roughen made it 5-1. Klienfelt had a sacrifice fly later in the inning while Roughen’s homer came on a first-pitch offering from Cambridge starter Emma Nottestad, who allowed 11 hits and on five earned over seven frames. Roughen also walked twice and scored three runs.
The L-Cats travel to face Luther Prep on Thursday.
LAKE MILLS 7,
CAMBRIDGE 1
Cambridge 000 100 0 — 1 3 4
Lake Mills 112 021 0 — 7 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-11-7-5-3-2); LM: Chilson (W; 7-3-1-0-11-3).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x3; LM: Roughen (HR), Chilson 4x4, Topel 3x4.