WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls track and field team won 13 events while the boys won 12 in a Capitol Conference Quadrangular at Waterloo on Tuesday, April 12.
The Warrior girls got individual victories on the track from junior Harmony Schmidt in the 100 meter dash (13.24 seconds), senior Mya Hemling in the 200 (27.21), sophomore Elida Nerothin in the 400 (1:09.28) and 100 hurdles (19.64) and sophomore Paige Krahn in the 3,200 (13:56).
Lakeside’s girls swept the relay events. The 400 relay team of junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, senior Carly Paske, sophomore Wedmerline Schulz and Schmidt won in 53.91. The 800 relay team of Paske, sophomore Claire Heinrich, freshman Cecilia Krahn and Hemling won in 1:55.60. The 1,600 relay team of junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, sophomore Amelia Povich, junior Abigail Minning and freshman Isabel Kuchta won in 4:40.29. The 3,200 relay team of Minning, Kuchta, freshman Nadia Henriquez and Krahn won in 11:51.47.
In the field events, junior Marissa Duddeck won the long jump (14 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and the triple jump (31-3), Vanderhoof won the high jump (4-4) and sophomore Brielle Leis won the shot put (29-5).
Senior Kyle Main won three events to lead Lakeside’s boys. He took the 100 meter dash in 11.08, the 200 in 22.68 and the long jump (18-1). Junior Ben Buxa swept the shot put (46-5 1/2) and the discus (128-8). Senior Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-0). Senior Jameson Schmidt won the 300 hurdles (46.32). Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 800 (2:04.60). Junior Tyler Gresens won the 1,600 (4:54).
Lakeside’s boys also swept the relays. The 400 relay team of freshmen Jonathan Schmidt, Isaiah Sampson and Robert John Darden and sophomore Tyler Tauscheck won in 45.46. The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, junior Jay Yahnke, freshman Ben Krauklis and sophomore Cole Teteak won in 1:36.65. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Mark Garcia, Grundahl, Gresens and sophomore Cameron Weiland won in 3:37.84. The 3,200 relay team of senior Nate Krenke, Garcia, Weiland and freshman Josh Kutz won in 8:49.57.