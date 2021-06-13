JOHNSON CREEK -- Hannah Budig was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Johnson Creek scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of an 8-5 nonconference home win over the Lakeside Lutheran softball team on Monday, June 7.
Bella Herman earned the decision for the Bluejays (13-6) with an eight-hitter. She allowed five earned, striking out three and walking three on 116 pitches.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss for Lakeside (11-11), allowing eight runs (one earned) on 10 hits over six frames, striking out three with no walks.
Kendra Blake had a two-RBI single in the first inning for the Warriors and Greta Pingel drove in a pair with a single in the third that made it 4-0.
Johnson Creek got within a run with a four-run bottom of the third. Budig had a run-scoring single and Kaiyli Thompson's RBI double capped the frame.
The Bluejays' Jenna Fincutter tied the game 5-5 with a single to center in the fifth before a two-run error on a grounder hit to third by Josey Whitehouse made it 7-5.
Jenna Shadoski and Abby Meis had two hits each for Lakeside and Thompson was 2-for-4.
JOHNSON CREEK 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 203 000 0 — 5 8 5
Johnson Creek 004 031 x — 8 10 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 6-10-8-1-3-0); JC: Herman (W; 7-8-5-5-3-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 2x2; JC: Budig 2x4, Thompson 2x4 (2B), Whitehouse (2B).