MONROE — The Lake Mills baseball team pushed its winning streak to four games with 13-3 and 3-1 victories in a nonconference doubleheader at Monroe on Saturday.
"The bats came alive in the first game against Monroe," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "A lot of nice timely hitting. In the second game, Ethan Foster had a big hit to score two that gave us some breathing room. Eddy Eveland pitched a great game going all seven and pitching out of a jam in the seventh to finish the job."
In the opener, the L-Cats (4-2) had 13 hits, scoring in each of the five innings played. Brady Strauss had a two-run triple in the first and Cooper Murphy and Derek Bruce each had run-scoring doubles in the second, pushing the advantage to 5-1. RBI hits in the sixth by Derek Bruce, Andy Carpenter and David Bruce helped extend things to 13-1.
Starter Elijah Lee struck out five over three innings, allowing an unearned run and one hit to pick up the decision.
Caden Belling had two hits, scoring three times, Carpenter also added a triple while Sam Giombetti went 2-for-4 and scored twice from the leadoff spot.
"I was happy with how everyone contributed today and impacted the game," Annen said. "Great couple of team wins."
In the finale, Eveland threw a complete-game four-hitter. He gave up one earned, striking out 12 and walking two.
Giombetti had a two-out RBI single in the third and Ethan Foster plated Caleb Quest and Carpenter with a single in the fourth, making it 3-0.
Monroe (3-3) had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh before Eveland fanned a pair of hitters to end it.
Lake Mills plays at Waupun on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
First game
LAKE MILLS 13, MONROE 3 (5)
Lake Mills 321 25 — 13 13 1
Monroe 100 02 — 3 3 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Lee (W; 3-1-1-0-5-2), Schuenke (2-2-2-2-1-3); Mon: Mapel (L; 2-5-6-4-0-4), Foley (3-8-7-3-4-0)
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 2x4 (2R), Belling 2x3 (3R), De. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B, 2R, 3BI), Strauss (3B), Carpenter 2x3 (2B, 3B, 2R, 2BI), Murphy 2x3 (2B, 2R).
Second game
LAKE MILLS 3, MONROE 1
Monroe 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Lake Mills 001 200 x — 3 3 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Mon: Golembiewski (L; 6-3-3-2-5-4); LM: Eveland (W; 7-4-1-1-12-2).
Leading hitters — Mon: Golembiewski 2x2, Briggs (2B); LM: Schuenke (2BI).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 10, POYNETTE 5
POYNETTE -- Andy Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs driven in as the Lake Mills baseball team took down host Poynette 10-5 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (2-2, 1-2 Capitol North) scored five times in the sixth to break it open.
Starter Brandon Wiberg threw five innings, allowing five earned on six hits while striking out seven and walking three to earn the decision. Carpenter threw two clean innings in relief.
"We took advantage of a few misplays from Poynette and did a nice job manufacturing some runs," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "I was proud of how when they tied the game, we stayed together and had a big five-run sixth inning to give us some room."
Elijah Lee tripled and drove in a pair of runs and Derek Bruce doubled as Lake Mills tallied nine hits.
Carpenter's run-scoring single made it 5-2 in the fourth. The Pumas rallied with three in their half of the fourth to tie it. In the sixth, Carpenter had the go-ahead hit with a line drive single to center that plated Brady Strauss. Lee's two-run triple extended the edge to 9-5.
Poynette, which got 3 2/3 innings from starter Kelby Peterson, committed five errors and had seven hits.
LAKE MILLS 10, POYNETTE 5
Lake Mills 021 205 0 — 10 9 1
Poynette 101 300 0 — 5 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (W; 5-6-5-5-7-3), Carpenter (2-1-0-0-3-1); P: K. Petersen (3.2-5-5-3-2-4), Hansen (L; 3.1-4-5-5-1-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2x4 (2B, 3 RBI), Lee (3B, 2 RBI), De. Bruce (2B); P: Leiterman 2x3, McCormick 2x3, Horne 2x3. At Pauquette Park, Poynette.
