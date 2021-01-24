After a sluggish first half, the Warriors grabbed momentum with a dunk and kept it with stingy defense.
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz finished with a game-high 20 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team stayed atop the Capitol North with a 58-48 victory over Poynette at LLHS on Friday.
Lakeside improves to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in Capitol North play, a game ahead of second-place Lake Mills, which won 39-29 at Columbus on Friday.
Birkholz soared for an offensive rebound, scoring on the putback on the first possession of the second half to cut Poynette’s lead to three points. After Puma senior forward Nik Feller missed a 3-pointer, senior guard Gabe Uttech grabbed the miss and hit a streaking Birkholz, who needed one dribble before sending home a two-handed flush.
“Levi gets that dunk and suddenly momentum switches,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We got them out of rhythm in the second half with forcing turnovers and we didn’t have to go against their zone. One positive thing leads to another positive thing. Their depth challenged them because we went 10 or 11 guys deep tonight. We had a five- or six-minute stretch with our second group in which we maintained and built the lead. That was a big factor for us.”
Poynette scored the next five points to extend its lead before the effects of fullcourt pressure started to become apparent for the first time after Lakeside opted not to extend the length of the floor in the first half on the heels of an overtime win against Edgewood on Thursday.
The Pumas, who turned it over 11 times in the second half, had consecutive giveaways which led to three points.
Senior forward John O’Donnell, who added 12 points, scored the next six for the Warriors, including a baby hook that squared things at 33 apiece with 12 minutes remaining.
After four Feller points gave the Pumas a brief edge, Lakeside continued pushing the gas pedal down, scoring the next eight. Uttech stole a pass and scored an easy one in transition and sophomore forward Trey Lauber hit a 3-pointer in that stretch.
Birkholz hit a 3 from the top that made it 50-41 Warriors with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining, capping a 15-2 spurt.
Poynette (6-6, 1-3) couldn’t cut the lead to less than six down the stretch. Feller, the team’s leading scorer, finished with a team-high 16 points but scored only eight after the first three minutes of play.
“It was great to see Levi take on that challenge of guarding Feller,” Jahns said. “Lauber and Kyle Main slid over for a little bit. You don’t stop a player like that with one guy. We wanted to prevent penetration and get hands up on 3s. We take pride in holding people under 50 points and talked in pregame shootaround that last few games we’ve given up more points than we’d like.”
Main, a junior guard, chipped in nine points and Lauber had eight.
The Warriors have won seven of their last eight, playing eight games in an 18-day stretch.
Lakeside hosts Verona on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 58, POYNETTE 48
Poynette 26 22 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran 21 37 — 58
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Petersen 3 2-3 9; B. Chadwick 3 0-0 7; McCormick 1 0-0 2; Klosky 3 2-2 9; Feller 6 2-4 16; C. Petersen 1 2-4 5. Totals 17 8-13 48.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 2-4 6; Veers 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 0 1-2 1; Main 3 2-2 9; Birkholz 9 1-1 20; Lauber 2 2-3 8; O’Donnell 5 2-3 12. Totals 22 10-15 58.
3-point goals: P 6 (Feller 2, K. Petersen 1, B. Chadwick 1, Klosky 1, C. Petersen 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Birkholz 1, Main 1). Total fouls: P 13; LL 14.
