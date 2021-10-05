POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team swept host Poynette 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Lily Schuetz had a team-high 13 kills for the Warriors (22-9, 5-2 Capitol). Ella DeNoyer finished with nine kills, four blocks. Cheyenne Johnson contributed team-bests in aces (two) and digs (12). Olivia Bartels contributed 32 assists and Lydia Bilitz added 11 digs.
“I was proud of how we played tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “It was our focus to limit our unforced errors and we did just that. We had only two missed serves for the match and our hitters finished with high hitting percentages tonight. Grace Plitzuweit and Lily Schuetz had an outstanding hitting matching, finishing the night with .421 and .407, respectively. Ella DeNoyer also did a great job hitting a .315.
“This was made possible because our back row did a great job digging, and Olivia was really putting up great balls. She had 80 set attempts and with 32 of those being assists, it means every 2.5 sets was a kill by her teammates. Olivia has been working hard at putting up better balls for her hitters and it showed tonight. It was an all around team effort. A great way to end the week.”
TUESDAY’S RESULT
The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team rallied past visiting Columbus 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 25-15 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Lily Schuetz had a team-best 16 kills for the Warriors (21-9, 4-2 Capitol) and Marissa Duddeck tallied 10 kills, three blocks.
Schuetz and Lydia Bilitz served three aces apiece. Ella DeNoyer finished with 3.5 blocks, Olivia Bartels contributed 41 assists, 15 digs and Cheyenne Johnson totaled 17 digs.
“Grace Plitzuweit really came through tonight as a spark for our team,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Our hitters were struggling the first set on controlling our hits, and Columbus was doing a nice job defensively on keeping balls off the ground. Grace was able to come in and put down a few great kills. That example was exactly what we needed to spark the team to start playing like I know they are capable.
“Our back row did a phenomenal job tonight. They put up some great balls and defensively did a great job reading. Cheyenne and Lydia did a great job on serve receive. Lydia also had a few great serving streaks to help us take the lead in sets two and three. Emma Schultz did a nice job reading and anticipating, which kept the opponents off speed shots off the ground.”