Cal Fisher was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and hit a home run as Deerfield topped the host Lake Mills baseball team 21-9 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Demons (12-3) led 8-4 after two innings, adding seven runs in the fifth.
Elijah Lee had a two-RBI single as the L-Cats (8-12) scored three times in the first to pull within 4-3. Jackson Drobac led off the Demon second with a triple, scoring one of his four runs on Fisher's double. Clayton Mathwig, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and five runs, followed with a run-scoring double. Fisher's one-out solo shot in the sixth made it 16-8.
Lake Mills' Caden Belling was 2-for-4, scoring twice. Derek Bruce was 2-for-3, including a double, and drove in three runs. David Bruce and Lee also had two hits apiece.
Lee took the loss, allowing eight earned on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief, walking seven. Starter Derek Bruce allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Tommy Lees earned the decision, tossing 4 1/3 innings. Lees allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits, striking out four and walking six.
DEERFIELD 21, LAKE MILLS 9
Deerfield 440 072 4 — 21 14 1
Lake Mills 311 121 0 — 9 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 4.1-10-8-6-4-6), Hahn (2.2-2-1-1-2-4); LM: De. Bruce (3.2-5-7-4-2-2), Lee (L; 1.1-5-8-8-1-7), Henderson (1-2-2-1-0-1), Lund (1-2-4-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x5 (HR, 2B), Drobac 2x5 (3B), Mathwig 3x4 (2 2B), Lemke 2x3 (2B), McDonough 2x5 (2B), Anderson (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Belling 2x4, Lee 2x5.