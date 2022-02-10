POYNETTE — Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 23 points and the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its third straight game, topping host Poynette 73-66 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The L-Cats (10-11, 3-4 Capitol North) have won four of their last five and for the second time in three days (Tuesday in overtime at Elkhorn) came from behind in the second half to secure the win.
The Pumas (3-17, 1-6) led 64-61 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left, forcing the L-Cats to use a timeout. Out of the stoppage, senior guard Ethan Foster assisted on a score on a backdoor cut by sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten and buried the go-ahead shot on a stepback 3 as Lake Mills, which has won four of their last five, grabbed the lead for good, 66-64. The L-Cats, who went 7-for-9 at the line, closed it out at the stripe.
“We’ve been finishing games now,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Early in the year, we were in close games and hadn’t figured out how to win. Our experience is paying off. We are making plays we weren’t making earlier. That shows the growth of our team. The guys are benefiting from being in those positions and learning from mistakes earlier in the year. We aren’t making those mistakes anymore.”
Junior guard Liam Carrigan hit four 3s and scored 14 points. Junior guard JP Rguig notched 13 points, including three 3s, Stenbroten also finished with 13 and Foster tallied 10 to give Lake Mills, which scored its season high in points, five players in double-figures scoring.
“The balance in scoring is something I like to see,” Hicklin said. “Having other guys step up is why we had our season-high point total.
“JP made big 3s when were struggling offensively in the first half. Stenbroten was solid early on. AJ was AJ throughout the game. You look up and he’s got another 20-point game.
“Ethan and Liam were doing it from the outside. If we have balance like that, it will take pressure off Liam and AJ.”
Junior forward Aiden Klosky hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Poynette.
The L-Cats travel to face Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 73, POYNETTE 66
Lake Mills 32 41 — 73
Poynette 33 33 — 66
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Rguig 5 0-0 13, Stenbroten 5 3-4 13, Bender 9 3-3 23, Foster 4 1-2 10, Carrigan 4 2-4 14. Totals 27 9-13 73.
Poynette — Colstad 4 0-0 12, B. Chadwick 4 5-6 14, T. Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Klosky 7 4-4 23, Frey 0 2-2 2, Naprolle 1 0-1 2, Hockbart 4 3-5 11. Totals 21 14-18 66.
3-point goals — LM (Carrigan 4, Rguig 3, Bender 2, Foster 1) 10; P (Colstad 4, B. Chadwick 1, Klosky 5) 10.
Total fouls — LM 14, P 14.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
ELKHORN — Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 25 points and junior guard Liam Carrigan finished with 20 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 67-59 in overtime of a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The L-Cats (9-11) scored 11 points in overtime, including a pair of 3-point baskets from Carrigan, to beat the Elks (7-13). On the night, Carrigan hit four 3s, Bender knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten chipped in 12 points.
Lake Mills faced an eight-point hole with 5:30 left in regulation but made big plays down the stretch and knotted it at 56 apiece on a pair of free throws by Bender late. Elkhorn hit a 3 to start overtime before Carrigan answered with two shots from beyond the arc, including the go-ahead one with 1:30 left. Lake Mills closed the game on an 11-0 run.
For Elkhorn, Reid Paddock scored 17 points, Carter Kammes had 16 and Brady Christensen 13.
LAKE MILLS 67, ELKHORN 59 (OT)
Lake Mills (67)—Rguig 1-0-2, Stenbroten 3-5-12, Bender 8-6-25, Foster 1-2-5, Hagedorn 1-0-3, Carrigan 7-2-20. Totals 21-15-67.
Elkhorn (59)—Christensen 5-0-13, Etten 4-1-9, Paddock 6-4-17, Kammes 6-4-16, Stebnitz 0-1-1, Moore 1-0-3. Totals 22-10-59.
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Lake Mills 29. Regulation—Elkhorn 56, Lake Mills 56. 3-point goals—Lake Mills 10 (Carrigan 4, Bender 3, Stenbroten, Foster, Hagedorn), Elkhorn 5 (Christensen 3, Paddock, Moore). Missed free throws—Lake Mills 3, Elkhorn 7. Total fouls—Lake Mills 16, Elkhorn 17. Technical foul—Moore.