COLUMBUS — The L-Cats were confident they could play Columbus better than the 29-point loss they suffered in the regular season, and they started to play with a high level of confidence in the third quarter.
But they were chasing points by then, and couldn’t quite make up ground.
Second-seeded Columbus capitalized on two first half turnovers to build a 16-0 halftime lead, and went on to beat third-seeded Lake Mills 26-6 in a Division 4 Level 2 playoff game between Capitol North co-champions on Friday.
Sophomore running back Colton Brunell rushed for 236 yards and two first half touchdowns and holds the new single-season school rushing record with 1,766 yards and counting for Columbus (10-1).
Brunell opened the scoring by taking a draw play 70 yards to the house to give Columbus a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Cardinals missed the ensuing extra point, but made plenty of other crucial kicks as the game wore on.
Lake Mills (8-3) forced Columbus to turn the ball over on downs on its second possession and took over at its own 37 with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the first quarter. The L-Cats reached midfield when junior running back Ben Buchholtz picked up 12 tough yards on a toss play, but the Cardinals got the ball back when senior receiver Michael Stenbroten fumbled after a short reception.
Columbus took over at its 37 and moved 63 yards in just four plays to take a two-score lead. Junior quarterback Nathan Cotter gashed the L-Cats for 40 yards on a fake to the Lake Mills 14, and Brunell scored over the right side from 5 yards out to give the hosts a 13-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
The L-Cats managed just one first down on their next two possessions, and a bad punt snap with just under a minute left in the half gave Columbus the ball at the Lake Mills 35. Cardinals junior Corbin Hynes drilled a 37-yard field goal on the final of the first half to make it 16-0.
Lake Mills didn’t fold in the third quarter, and put the Cardinals on their heels right the start. Columbus opened the third quarter with a poor fielding decision on an angled kickoff and began the second half at its own 13. The L-Cats forced a quick three-and-out, took over at their 45 and needed just four plays to get on the board.
Junior quarterback Caden Belling rolled to his right on second down and hit a wide open junior receiver JP Rguig, who gained 42 yards down to the Columbus 1-yard line. Senior running back Carson Lund plowed in on the next play. Buchholtz was stopped on a toss play on the two-point conversion, but the L-Cats were back in the game, trailing 16-6 with 8:58 left in the third quarter.
Lake Mills forced two more punts in the third quarter. Buchholtz sacked Cotter on a third-and-long to force the Cardinals to punt from their end zone. The L-Cats took over at the Columbus 36, but stalled on downs. Junior defensive lineman Collin Selk’s third down sack put the L-Cats in a fourth-and-long, and their ensuing fake punt attempt ended with an interception by junior defensive back Brandon Nachreiner.
Columbus took over at its 25 late in the third quarter and put together a time-consuming field goal drive from there. Cotter sparked the drive with his only completion of the day, a 18-yarder off play action to senior running back Andrew Pfeffer. Brunell did the rest, gaining 33 yards on the ground to set up Hynes for a 33-yard field goal and a 19-6 Columbus lead with 7:54 remaining.
With time out on the season, Belling stepped up with two tough downfield throws to junior receiver Rex Cassady covering 35 yards. But a late intentional grounding call two plays later eventually put the L-Cats in a fourth-and-long and they turned it over on downs. Columbus iced the game with a 58-yard scoring drive, capped by Cotter’s 17-yard touchdown run on another fake with 2:25 remaining.
"You have to almost play a perfect game in the position that we are at to be able to beat those guys,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "They are an outstanding football team. They are a physical football team. They’ve got some big kids. That’s something we don’t have as much of, so we have to execute extremely well. I thought we did for the most part, but we had our ups and downs.
"Playing a team like that, you can’t have any downs. We had to stay up from an execution standpoint, but I thought we hung in there. Our kids battled. Throughout the year, I would label our team as a gritty group, a resilient group. We had five games where we came from behind to win. We’re down 16-0, I’m thinking, here we go again.”
Lake Mills was unable to establish Lund, and the L-Cats didn’t test Columbus with the vertical pass game. They had modest success throwing quick passes on the edge to their receivers, but those rainbow throws downfield that sophomore receiver Matthew Stenbroten shredded defenses on throughout the season weren’t there in this one.
"They were playing everybody deep and we couldn’t run the ball on them at all inside the tackles,” Huber said. "They kept everybody deep and left everything in front and rallied to the football. It’s hard to throw it deep (in a situation like that). Thats the best defense we’ve played all year. I tip my hat to them. They had a great game plan against us. They played hard and played well and got this one done against us.”
Despite giving up chunk yardage a couple of times in the first half, the Lake Mills defense did get off the field at critical times when the game was on the line. Buchholtz, who will finish the season in the neighborhood of 100 tackles from his linebacker position, took pride in the way the team responded after starting the season 1-2.
"The whole offseason, we worked so hard,” Buchholtz said. "We had a bunch of different guys in new spots and really just had to figure it out. When we went 1-2, we just didn’t have the right guys in the right spots. Once we figured that out, we worked at those spots and tried to win games. We won seven games in a row. We wanted to come in here and have it be a close game and try to beat them. It just didn’t work out. We gave it our all.
"It's really hard (facing their ground attack). They try to drain you out. They try to just run it down your throats. We got some energy in the second half and we really tried to come back and win this thing. It just didn’t go our way.”
Lake Mills posted a winning record for the sixth consecutive season and holds a 50-16 overall record since 2016. Under Huber, the L-Cats have finished 15-5 the past two seasons, including three playoff wins. Seniors Michael Stenbroten, Cole Flood, Lund, Ryan Grossman and David Bruce were part of that run.
"Every season comes to an end for the seniors,” Huber said. "It’s unfortunate. It’s disappointing, but there’s only eight more teams that are playing in Division 4. We exhausted all resources to get this far and the kids played hard and I am proud of them."
Columbus advances to play top-seeded Edgewood in a Level 3 game next Friday.
COLUMBUS 26, LAKE MILLS 6
Lake Mills 0 0 6 0 — 6
Columbus 6 10 0 10 — 26
First Quarter
C — Brunell 70 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
C — Brunell 5 run (Hynes kick)
C — Hynes 37 FG
Third Quarter
LM — Lund 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — Hynes 33 FG
C — Cotter 17 run (Hynes kick)