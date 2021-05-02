MARSHALL — Taylor Roughen struck out 13 and gave up four hits across seven innings and the Lake Mills softball team scored three times in sixth en route to beating host Marshall 3-1 on Friday in a nonconference game.
Roughen, who has 42 strikeouts through three games and earned the decision, walked none, surrendering only three singles and a double.
The L-Cats (3-0) broke open a scoreless tie in the sixth. Consecutive singles by Syd Schwartz, Avery Chilson and Ava Klienfelt loaded the bases with one out. Belle Topel and Taylor Wollin followed with RBI singles to center field. Tessa Kottwitz drove in a run on a fielder's choice to cap the frame.
Marshall's Halle Weisensel doubled to left to leadoff the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a single by Lindsey Ritzema. Ritzema was stranded on second and the Cardinals (1-2) struck out twice in the seventh.
Chilson and Klienfelt each were 3-for-3 and scored once. All of Lake Mills' 10 hits were singles.
The L-Cats travel to face Baraboo on Monday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 3, MARSHALL 1
Lake Mills 000 003 0 — 3 10 3
Marshall 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-4-1-1-13-0); M: Rateike (L; 7-10-3-3-2-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 3x3, Klienfelt 3x3; M: Weisensel (2B). At Marshall Early Learning Center.
