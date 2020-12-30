Senior guard Taylor Roughen scored a game-high 17 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team extended its home win streak to 11 games with a 69-59 nonconference victory over Edgewood on Wednesday afternoon in a battle of state-ranked teams.
“I thought the effort was outstanding,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “For a majority of the game we did a good job executing our gameplan. Vivian (Guerrero) did a good job shutting down (Sarah) Lazar. We did a nice job defensively boxing out and rebounding. Our pressure forced some errant passes out of bounds. We weren’t able to get any runouts since they were dead ball turnovers.”
The L-Cats are now 25-1 in their last 26 home games. The team had a school-record 14-game win streak snapped by Platteville on Jan. 4 and promptly responded with another double-digit winning spell.
“As we continue to have success here people are concerned to come play in Lake Mills,” Siska said. “Teams are a little nervous about having to play at Lake Mills. That’s two good streaks in a row. We take pride in defending our homecourt.”
Lake Mills (10-1) used a 17-3 run early in the second half to distance themselves, building a 50-36 advantage. On one sequence, L-Cat senior center Vivian Guerrero finished a transition basket through contact, missed the free throw and scored again at the rim after senior center Kayla Will’s rebound and post-to-post pass. Edgewood then called timeout trailing 43-34 with 15 minutes remaining.
The Crusaders turned it over out of the break and Guerrero hit a pair of free throws after being fouled on a putback during Lake Mills’ ensuing trip.
A few possessions later, senior forward Jade Pitta drove baseline and hit a contested floater to up the lead to 47-36. Senior guard Julianna Wagner knocked down a 3 on a look from senior guard Ava Wollin on the secondary break that culminated the spurt and made it a 14-point affair.
Edgewood trailed by 16 points on several occasions in the final eight minutes, including after a pair of bonus free throws by Wollin. The L-Cats shot 28-for-39 (72 percent) from the free throw line while the Crusaders were 21-for-28 (75 percent). Lake Mills, which is the second-ranked team in the most recent Division 3 WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll, was in the bonus with 10 minutes to play in the second stanza.
“Edgewood has a lot of length and played really physical,” Siska said. “They really packed the paint in and defended ball screens well to take away our posts.
“We drew a ton of fouls getting to the basket. Both teams drew a bunch of fouls. During timeouts we talked about playing smart and not sending them to the free throw line. Their gameplan was play to be real physical. Thought it was getting called at both ends.”
The Crusaders fought hard on both ends until the finish, showing why they are the 10th-ranked team in D3. Senior guard Sydney Olson’s 3-point play the old-fashioned way made it 65-59 with just over a minute left.
Roughen and Wagner each made two shots at the stripe for the final margin to close it out.
Roughen went 9-for-10 at the line and scored 13 first-half points.
Edgewood led by as many as eight points in the first half and held Lake Mills scoreless for a five-plus minute stretch before a transition score by Wagner.
The L-Cats started to get some wind in their sails offensively with a corner 3 from senior forward Hannah Lamke, assisted by Guerrero. Pitta, who finished with 11 points, scored the next four points followed by a Roughen 3-point play that made it a 29-28 game. Roughen hit a pair at the line to give Lake Mills the lead. After Edgewood’s Maisy Andes hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds to go until halftime, Wollin scored a transition basket as the horn sound to give Lake Mills a 33-30 edge.
“We had a few too many turnovers trying to force things that weren’t there,” Siska said. “They were leaving skips open for 3. We tried to force feed the post. Guards were getting into the paint relatively easily which opened up some looks.”
A basket plus the foul by Crusader senior forward Sarah Lazar briefly squared it up in the second half before the 17-3 spurt commenced.
Wagner and Wollin scored nine points apiece, while Guerrero and Will each had seven. Wagner, who was playing for the third time since offseason ACL surgery, played her most minutes of the season, drew a charge and had a strong take at the rim.
“Taylor was good offensively and Ava was solid again as well,” Siska said. “We started to see flashes of the previous Julianna and we’re looking forward to that as she gains confidence back.”
Lake Mills was playing for the second time in three days and bounced back from its first loss of the season on Monday, a 75-60 decision at Aquinas.
Junior forward Amber Grosse led Edgewood (6-3) with 16 points and made the team’s only two 3s. Lazar finished with 10 and Olson had nine.
Lake Mills travels to face Martin Luther on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final won by the L-Cats, 70-65.
“They are athletic, score a ton of points and play hard,” Siska said.
LAKE MILLS 69, MADISON EDGEWOOD 59
Madison Edgewood 30 29 — 59
Lake Mills 33 36 — 69
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Foley 1 2-2 4, Andes 0 2-2 2, Barth 1 1-1 3, Igler 3 2-4 8, Deang 2 1-4 5, Grosse 6 2-2 16, Olson 1 7-8 9, Meriggioli 0 2-2 2, Lazar 4 2-3 10. Totals 18 21-28 59.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 9-10 17, Wagner 2 4-4 9, A. Wollin 2 5-7 9, J. Pitta 4 2-2 11, Guerrero 2 3-5 7, Lamke 1 3-5 6, B. Pitta 1 1-2 3, Will 3 1-4 7. Totals 19 28-39 69.
3-point goals: ME 2 (Grosse 2); LM 3 (Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1, Lamke 1). Total fouls: ME 29; LM 23.
