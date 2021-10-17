MADISON — Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis lost 6-3, 6-0 to Brookfield Academy senior Natalie Cartwright in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison on Friday.
Curtis, who was unbeaten in Capitol Conference matches and received a special qualifier to compete at state for the first time, finishes the season 21-6 overall.
“Claudia fought hard but the Brookfield player kept attacking her forehand and had some very nice shots,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said.
Cartwright, seeded eighth, lost in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Lily Olson, a sophomore, from Madison Edgewood 6-1, 6-2 later on Friday.
The L-Cats finished 14-5 overall as a team this season, and Curtis represented the program well at the highest level.
“Claudia had a very successful season with being Player of the Year for the Capitol Conference and making it to the state tournament, I can’t wait to see what next year brings for her and the team,” Hanke said. “The girls had a very successful season.”