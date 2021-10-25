KENOSHA — Former Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Gerry Walta has been very pleased with how current coach Cameron Ausen is running his old program — with one exception.
“What’s with the green lettering on your Lakeside t-shirt?,” Walta asked.
It was a fair question, since Lakeside’s colors are two shades of blue matched with white.
“I have no idea,” Ausen said. “Somebody ordered them and they came this way.”
In an aside later, he said, “It’s tough to follow a Hall of Famer.”
Green gaffe aside, Ausen is following Walta’s act quite well.
One week after winning the Capitol North conference title, Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team earned even more impressive hardware at the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional on Saturday.
The Warriors put their top six runners in the top 20 to win by 45 points.
Lakeside Lutheran dominated up and down the lineups, as runners 1 through 7 each had the best finish among all teams at their respective positions.
The Warriors led off the racing on a perfect day at the Wayne Dannehl National Cross Country Course by securing the first sectional championship and team state qualifier for the program since 2016. From the start, they put themselves in the front of the team race and never looked back on their way to scoring only 38 points to Clinton's 83.
On the day, six of Lakeside's seven runners ran personal bests in what was the considered by Ausen the best team race yet this season.
Up front, sophomore Cameron Weiland took home his third individual title of the year and had command of the race by the middle mile to win in 16:39.
“I ran this course earlier this year for the Parkside Invitational,” Weiland said. "I liked it. There was so much competition up front and it was a fast day from the day we started with it. I tied my PR, so time-wise it was pretty good. I felt pretty comfortable throughout most of it, which I liked. That comfort is helping me going into next weekend, seeing how fast I can run (at state)."
Sophomore Mark Garcia (fourth, 17:02) was not far behind him in his best race of the season.
Garcia and Weiland took turns leading the Warriors as freshman, but only Weiland advanced to the state meet a year ago. Garcia bounced back from being the sixth runner for the Warriors at the conference meet by running a determined race worthy of his potential.
"My motivation was coming from Cam,” Garcia said. "He’s been running good all season. I guess he really motivated me during the practices to keep my head up after conference. Cam has been my motivation. During track season, Cam excelled more. After track, I didn't really run too much, so I kind of just fell off. My first race was good, but in the second race, I didn't do so well, and that's when the mental game went down and Cam took off. I was (able to follow him) and things got better. I guess this race proved it."
Junior Arnold Rupnow (seventh, 17:17) ran another impressive race with a very strong final mile. Senior captain Jonathan Abel (12th, 17:56) snapped the 18:00 barrier for the first time and sophomore Daniel Ertman (14th, 18:01) had a strong finish to round out the top five. Also competing were two more athletes that ran lifetime bests. Freshman Will Hemling (18th/18:24) and sophomore Isaac Bilitz (37th/19:09) had great races to complete the day for the boys.
"There were some rough patches for us last year and this year, but it was all worth it,” Abel said. “The Chocolate City course was pretty fast. I kind of liked this one, but not really. But it was my first time under 18 today, so I was happy with that."
Austin felt the experience his team picked up competing on this course the past two seasons was critical to their success on this day.
"When we got into that meet last year, I kept it on the calendar, because I had a feeling that eventually the sectional was going to come back here,” Ausen said. "Plus, it's a big time invite. It gets guys used to the big meet feel. That really paid off for us.”
The moment was particularly sweet for Abel, who joined the program during a rebuilding phase four years ago and has enjoyed seeing it take off.
“Amazing,” Abel said. "Four years. My first two years at Lakeside, we had eight people. Our fastest runner was running sub 18, 17;30s. I was 2 by a long margin. It's been cool, just seeing this small team from when I started out just grow into this amazing, fast team. Four years ago, I didn't think we were taking first anywhere, much less taking first at conference or sectionals. It's a dream.”
Garcia was also pleasantly surprised.
"I wasn't expecting us to win sectionals,” Garcia said. "This year, I thought we would maybe win conference. I didn't think we would win sectionals. God has really blessed us. We're very close.”
Wieland has lofty individual goals and hopes the team can also take another big step.
"I am really excited to see what everyone can do,” Weiland said. “This season has been phenomenal. All the guys have gotten so much better. All of us have really bonded as a team. I think we're really starting to find our stride at this part of the season. My main goal is to try to get into that top 15, that top 10. It's the state meet, so I'll just try to run a fast time and help the team as much as I can.”
Ausen plans to enjoy this latest part of the journey.
“We were the Phoenix rising from the ashes the last couple years,” Ausen said. "It's been nice to see the numbers grow and the caliber of our program. Not to take anything away from our previous runners, because we always had a couple of individuals, but this team has really gelled around this idea that we can take this to the next level. To win the sectional by 45 points is really, really special."
Lakeside’s girls just missed joining the boys at state.
Cambridge/Deerfield won a tight battle for the runner-up plaque and second state team berth with 74 points.
Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson each missed the cut by four points with 78 each.
The Warriors were hoping to duplicate a runner-up finish at the Capitol North with air-tight pack running, and the strategy nearly paid off. Deerfield/Cambridge was stronger up front with a pair of top seven finishes from Mara Brown and McKenna Michel, but the Warriors packed all five runners ahead of D/C’s third and fourth runners. All seven Warriors beat out D/C’s No. 5 runner, but there weren’t enough bodies in between them to blow up the Deerfield/Cambridge final score.
"The girls also had a great day where despite gutsy performances where five of our seven girls ran season best times, it was just short of qualifying for the state championships by a mere four points,” Ausen said.
"As they have done all season, the girls ran very well as a pack and finished the scoring very quickly - the spread from our first runner to our fifth runner was only 17 seconds today. Even adding through our seventh runner, the spread was only 36 seconds. We have lived by having the pack that close all season, but it was not quite enough to overcome the presence up front from both Deerfield/Cambridge and Jefferson.
The Warriors were led by junior Makenzie Sievert (17th, 21:52) and sophomores Paige Krahn (18th, 21:56) and Mia Krahn (19th, 21:58) who all ran season bests on the day. Shortly afterward, junior Abigail Minning (21st, 22:06) and freshman Kathryn Schulz (23rd, 22:09) completed the scoring. Juniors Carlee Zimmermann (28th, 22:19) and Natalie Punzel (30th, 22:28) also contributed to the scores as they both finished ahead of the fifth runners from both Deerfield-Cambridge and Jefferson.
"I am very proud of this group and what they have been able to accomplish this season,” Ausen said. "They helped take the program to heights where we have not been in nearly a decade.”
The 2021 State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships return to The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. The Division 2 boys race starts at noon, while the girls race starts at 1:45 p.m.
L-Cats end season
Lake Mills finished fifth in the girls race with 121 points.
Sophomore Ava Vesperman, who led the L-Cats to a fourth consecutive state berth a year ago, missed the individual qualifying cut by 18 seconds with her 11th place finish in 21:34. Junior Madison Hahn (29th, 22:23), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (33rd, 22:48), junior Jenna Hosey (36th, 23:27) and freshman Savannah Overhouse (42nd, 23:51) also scored for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills was 13th in the boys race with a 277 score. Junior Landon Dierkes (40th, 19:12), freshman Braxton Walter (42nd, 19:13), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (65th, 20:23), sophomore Clovis Cormier-Tardif (66th, 20:26) and sophomore James Hafenstein (67th, 20:34) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 40, Deerfield/Cambridge 74, Lakeside Lutheran 78, Jefferson 78 (Lakeside wins tiebreaker), Lake Mills 121, Whitewater 173, Lake Country Lutheran 226, East Troy 237
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 38, Clinton 83, Luther Prep 100, Lake Country Lutheran 104, Deerfield/Cambridge 147, Jefferson 200, Whitewater 216, Shoreland Lutheran 224, Turner 246, East Troy 260, Big Foot/Williams Bay 260, Delavan-Darien 261, Lake Mills 277, Edgerton 407