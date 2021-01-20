WATERTOWN -- Adam Moen scored a game-high 20 points and the Lake Mills boys basketball team used an 18-0 run to pull away from host Luther Prep for a 56-39 nonconference victory on Tuesday.
Luther Prep led by eight points roughly eight minutes in and were up six after a steal and transition score by junior forward Thomas Koelpin.
The L-Cats called timeout with four minutes to play and talked about goals for the remainder of the half.
“In that timeout we talked about how we handn’t played great in the first half because of the energy defensively Luther Prep brought,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We talked about getting back to even or potentially building a slim lead. We were able to get up three at half and kept momentum going to build the lead early in the second.
“Our offense got a little better, but when you go on those runs its about defense and we had double-digit stops before they scored again.”
Lake Mills proceeded to score the final 10 minutes of the first half, which included four points by senior forward Charlie Bender and 3s by senior guard Drew Stoddard and junior guard Ethan Foster, to pull ahead 24-21 at the halftime break.
The L-Cats (11-4) scored the first eight points of the second half to lead 32-21 with 14 minutes, 30 seconds remaining. Stoddard, who finished with 16 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers and Bender scored on the block.
Moen then scored the next four points, pushing the advantage to 36-23, as the team switched up to its dribble penetration attack.
“We just wanted to go one of our dribble penetration offenses that spreads them out more than our regular motion,” Hicklin said. “They did a good job early in the game bogging down our primary offense. We have a couple of options to go to and that was kind of the ticket in the second half.”
Bender scored 13 points and Foster finished with seven for Lake Mills, which has won six straight.
Junior guard Tom Balge led the Phoenix with 12 points.
“The first 13 minutes we were doing everything we hoped to do in being aggressive and beating them to the spot defensively,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. “We led 12-4 eight minutes in and to take a team like that with offensive power and keep them to four points over that stretch was encouraging. Our theme for tonight was supposed to be consistency, unfortunately it wasn’t there. After that first 13 minutes we stagnated a little bit. They had a 10-point run over the last five minutes of the first half to grab a slim lead. Overall with the first half I was satisfied.
“In the second half we didn’t come out with mental toughness and fire. Part of that is inexperience. Lake Mills is a great team and they are ranked seventh in the state for a reason. We just needed to be mentally stronger, hopefully that will keep of more focused and keep us in games. That is something we will need to dig deep and find.
“In the second half defensively Moen drove hard with his right hand, we didn’t sit on that right hand and force him left. We didn’t have the weakside help. Everything that we were doing so well in the first half we didn’t do in the second half. It’s a learning curve and right now its stinging a little bit. We’ll learn from it and keep plugging away. These guys work so hard at it.
“Tom Balge did a nice job attacking and getting to the hole. He did a nice job on kickouts when they were collapsing on him. That didn’t happen in the second half, they forced Balge not to be able to drive as easily. They went to more of a stretched offense when they got a lead and have the speed to get that first step by us. We didn’t have the help on the weakside to stop that which expanded the lead.”
The L-Cats travel to face Columbus on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 56, LUTHER PREP 39
Lake Mills 24 32 — 56
Luther Prep 21 18 — 39
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 3-6 16, Foster 2 2-2 7, Moen 7 6-7 20, Bender 5 3-3 13. Totals 19 14-19 56.
LUTHER PREP — Shevey 1 0-0 3, Lawrenz 0 1-2 1, Balge 5 2-2 12, Guse 1 2-2 4, Fix 2 0-0 6, Koelpin 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 2 2-2 7, Borgwardt 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 9-12 39.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Stoddard 3, Foster 1) LP 4 (Shevey 1, Fix 2, Fitzsimmons 1) Total fouls: LM 12; LP 17.
