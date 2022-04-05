WIAA approves fall sports changes

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control last month made several changes to fall sports, based on recommendations from coaches.
The board approved 12 recommendations developed by coaches, officials advisory committees, executive staff and several advisory councils.
Language was added to the WIAA adaptation of National Federation of State High School Associations volleyball rules to allow teams to remain on the same bench throughout the match if coaches and officials agree. Otherwise, NFHS rules state teams will switch benches after each set. The board also approved separating the boys and girls sectional doubleheader, which places the boys’ matches back at schools sponsoring boys volleyball.
Two recommendations for change in the football regulations received board support for 2022. The first prohibits an 8- or 11-player program from rescheduling another opponent in the same week it forfeited a game for any reason. The second eliminates the allowance for issuing equipment and testing on Monday prior to the first allowed practice on Tuesday, effective in the fall of 2022.
In soccer, the board supported a recommendation to reduce the goal differential threshold to enact the mercy rule from 10 goals to eight. Starting in fall 2022, when a team builds an eight-goal lead once the game reaches the 60-minute mark, the match will end.
Two changes were made to tennis rules for 2022. The first adopts the third-set, tie-breaking procedure to determine the match winner for the entire State Tournament Series. The second regulation allows a hat to be worn during a match played in inclement conditions as long as illegal logos are not visible.
The lone change approved in swimming and diving regulation moves the start of both the boys and girls State Championships to an earlier time. The Division 2 diving competition will move from a 2:30 p.m. start to 1:30 p.m., and the swimming events will be scheduled for 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Division 1 diving competition will start at 9:30 a.m. with the swimming events to begin at 2:30 p.m.
In golf, the boys and girls regulations will allow a maximum of 15 meets if one of the meets is scheduled on a non-school day. The former language provided 15 meets only if one was scheduled on a Saturday.
The board eliminated the 12-hour waiting period before coaches are able to rank officials, effective at the start of the spring sports season this year. In addition, three-person officiating crews will be required for the softball sectional semifinals beginning in 2023. Existing playoff procedures require three-person crews in the sectional finals and State Tournament. The board also supported adding black as an approved color for baseball umpires beginning this spring.
The board conducted a conference realignment appeal and sent an amended proposal by Berlin and Ripon, impacting 13 schools in the East Central and South Central Conferences, back to the Conference Realignment Task Force for further consideration.