BOYS BASKETBALL Boys basketball: Cardinals top L-Cats Jan 23, 2022 COLUMBUS — Aaron Uttech scored 21 points and Mason Carthen added 18 as Columbus defeated the visiting Lake Mills boys basketball team 64-37 on Friday, Jan. 21 in a Capitol North game.Jack Fritz totaled 14 for the Cardinals (9-3, 2-1 Capitol North), who have won eight of their last nine.Freshman guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 22 points for the L-Cats (5-9, 0-3), who have lost six straight. Bender had 13 of the team's 17-first half points.Lake Mills' home game against Poynette scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 was rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. The team hosts Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.COLUMBUS 64, LAKE MILLS 37Lake Mills 17 20 — 37Columbus 25 39 — 64Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — Rguig 2 2-2 6, Stenbroten 2 1-1 5, Bender 10 1-3 22, Carrigan 2 0-3 4. Totals 16 4-9 37.Columbus — Carthen 7 1-2 18, Uttech 6 7-7 21, Brunell 2 0-0 5, Cotter 2 0-0 4, Fritz 6 1-1 14, Stauffacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-10 64.Three-point goals — LM (Bender 1) 1; C (Carthen 3, Uttech 2, Brunell 1, Fritz 1) 7.Total fouls — LM 15, C 11.