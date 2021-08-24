WAUKESHA — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 3-2 at this weekend’s Waukesha West Invitational, improving to 6-4 on the season.
The L-Cats knocked off Monroe 4-3 and lost to Menomonee Falls, 5-2, on Friday. The team earned a 4-3 victory over Whitnall, 3-2 win against Madison La Follette and lost to Waukesha West 7-0 on Saturday.
“We saw a lot of very good competition this weekend and our girls came home with a 3-2 overall record,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “I could not be more proud of how they upped their game and competed right along with the bigger schools.”
Junior No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis won her matches against Monroe and Menomonee Falls, as did the No. 3 doubles pair of Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams. Sydney Williams (No. 2 singles) and Katrina Breaker/Hannah Alexander (No. 1 doubles) earned points in the win versus the Cheesemakers, finishing the event 3-2 overall.
Curtis went 3-2 for the event and the Williams/Klawitter pairing went 3-1.
Curtis and all the doubles flights were victorious versus Whitnall.