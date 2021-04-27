Senior Ian Olszewski struck out nine over five-plus innings and the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team used a six-run third inning to help defeat visiting Luther Prep 11-4 in a season-opening Capitol North baseball game on Tuesday.
Olszewski worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned while walking four. Ben Krueger got the game’s final five outs, allowing no baserunners.
At the dish, Nathan Chesterman had two hits in three plate appearances, including a triple. Both Tyler Marty’s hits were doubles.
Nate Yaroch had a two-run double in the third and Brock Schneider also doubled.
Luther Prep’s Parker Winghart had two hits, including a triple, and Jackson Heiman hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Phoenix starter Elijah Shevey did not not record an out, giving up three earned and three hits while walking two.
The Warriors host Poynette on Thursday at 5 p.m. and LPS hosts Lake Mills on Thursday also at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11,
LUTHER PREP 4
Luther Prep 000 202 0 — 4 4 1
Lakeside Lutheran 406 001 x — 11 8 2
Leading hitters: LP: Winghart 2x3 (3B), Heiman (HR). LL: Chesterman 2x3 (3B), Marty 2x3 (2 2B), Yaroch 2B, Schneider 2B.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (L; 0-3-4-3-0-2), Paxton (2.2-2-6-6-2-3), Meyer (3.1-3-1-1-3-1); LL: Olszewski (W; 5.1-4-4-3-9-4), Krueger (1.2-0-0-0-1-0).
