LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped host Lodi 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, Sept 21.
Marissa Duddeck led the Warriors (20-9, 3-2 Capitol North) with 11 kills, three blocks. Ella DeNoyer and Lily Schuetz had 10 kills each.
Lydia Bilitz and Emma Schultz both served three aces, Olivia Bartels tallied 30 assists and Cheyenne Johnson had eight digs. Bilitz notched seven digs.
“Marissa had a good night,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We have been working on expanding her shot placement and tonight she was doing really well. Olivia did a nice job feeding her balls at the right time to make that happen.
“The game tonight showed us that we are ready to advance our level of play as we head into the second half of our season, and to start running more advanced plays. We are excited to see the continued improvement.”