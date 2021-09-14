On Friday, Sept. 17, Lake Mills EMS, first responders, police, and fire departments will be honored at the Lakeside Lutheran-Lake Mills football game on the Lakeside Lutheran campus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Recently a Lakeside Lutheran student was seriously injured in a boating accident on Rock Lake,” says Activities Director Todd Jahns. “Due to the swift response of the Lake Mills EMS and first responders, this student’s life was saved. While a long road to recovery remains, the family, friends, and all of Lakeside are so thankful for our EMS, first responders, and emergency personnel.”
The men and women who serve take great pride in being on call 24/7 and responding to 911 emergencies. In addition, they staff both Lakeside and Lake Mills high school home football games, provide support for community recreational events including the Lake Mills Triathlon and other races, and give educational talks to local schools.
Lake Mills EMS is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on donor support. At Friday’s game, donation buckets will be available near the ticket booth and at the concession stands for fans to support Lake Mills EMS. All money collected will go directly to the organization. Re/Max Shine Realty of Lake Mills are providing free popcorn at the concessions stand.
For more information about the Lake Mills EMS or to learn about volunteering opportunities, contact Dave at 920-648-5888.