LODI — The Lake Mills girls tennis team placed third at Saturday’s Capitol Conference tournament in Lodi and finished third in the overall standings.
Claudia Curtis and Sydney Williams won titles at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Curtis, who is 19-4 overall this season, earned Capitol Conference Player of the Year honors.
Ava Schmidt (No. 3 singles), Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker (No. 1 doubles), Chloe Thompson and Nev Ninneman (No. 2 doubles) and Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams (No. 3 doubles) all recorded third-place finishes.
Tournament standings: Luther Prep 33, Lodi 27, Lake Mills 25, Mayville 11, Wayland 8, Columbus 8
Final overall standings: Luther Prep 22, Lodi 18, Lake Mills 14, Mayville 8, Wayland 7, Columbus 3
Flight Results
No. 1 Singles: Championship Match
No. 1 — Claudia Curtis, LAKE MILLS def. Katie Schmidt, Watertown Luther Prep, 6-1 , 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Championship Match
No. 2 — Sydney Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Caroline Karls, LODI 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 Singles: 3rd Place Match
No. 3 — Ava Schmidt, LAKE MILLS def. Brooke Bacon, LODI 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6
No. 4 Singles: 5th Place Match
No. 4 — Nina Sapp, LAKE MILLS def. Anna Trost, MAYVILLE 6-3 , 6-1
No. 1 Doubles: 3rd Place Match
No. 1 — Hannah Alexander, LAKE MILLS — Katrina Breaker, LAKE MILLS def. Pauline Wilde, Wayland Academy — Jessica Gapfizi, Wayland Academy, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: 3rd Place Match
No. 2 — Chloe Thompson, LAKE MILLS — Nev Ninneman, LAKE MILLS def. Kaitlyn Elbies, MAYVILLE — Kaitlyn Billington, MAYVILLE 6-0 , 6-0 ,
No. 3 Doubles: 3rd Place Match
No. 3 — Remy Klawitter, LAKE MILLS — Erin Williams, LAKE MILLS def. Kiah Raddman, MAYVILLE — Lizzy Werner, MAYVILLE 6-2 , 6-4 ,
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lodi swept the doubles flights in a 4-3 Capitol Conference victory over the host Lake Mills girls tennis team on Senior Day Tuesday.
Claudia Curtis remained unbeaten in conference matches with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Rachel Winters at the No. 1 flight for the L-Cats (14-7, 3-2 Capitol).
Sydney Williams (No. 2 flight) beat Caroline Karls 6-0, 6-1 and Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) defeated Brooke Bacon 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Nina Sapp fell 6-1, 6-1 to Ava Ballweg in the other singles match.
The L-Cats’ Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter (No. 3 doubles) fell to Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn 4-6, 6-0, 4-6. Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker (No. 1 doubles) lost 6-2, 6-2 while Chloe Thompson and Nev Ninneman lost 6-3, 6-1.
"We lost the match as a team, but the girls played extremely well against some tough competition," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. "Tonight we celebrated the seniors and all seniors should be proud of their accomplishments this season."