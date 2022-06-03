LAKE MILLS -- Addie Ninneman had a hat trick as the Lake Mills girls soccer team routed visiting Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded L-Cats led the 10th-seeded Mustangs 3-0 at the break. Kaci Everson opened the scoring in the fourth minute and Ninneman added unassisted goals in the 29th and 32nd minutes.
The floodgates opened for Lake Mills (10-4-4) in the second half as the team scored six times in a 27-minute span.
Ava Schmidt scored in the 41st and 56th minutes, Olivia Klubertanz scored at the 41:16 mark, Everson added a goal in the 62nd before Ninneman found the back of the net in the 67th for her third of the game and Josy Cefalu capped the night with a goal in the 68th.
L-Cat goalie Ryleigh Kulow made one save in the shutout victory. Lake Mills attempted 22 shots on goal.
"Tonight was a fantastic team win," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Every girl contributed and it might have been one of our best games yet.
"We had great combination play in our midfield up to our forwards, and our defense made great, aggressive decisions all game long. Some of our finishes were absolutely blasted into the net and it was impressive for Ry and our defense to record our 10th shutout, on our 10th win of the season.
"We look forward to the opportunity to win a regional title on Saturday."
Lake Mills faces second-seeded Edgewood on the road in the regional championship game.
LAKE MILLS 9,
MELROSE-MINDORO 0
Melrose-Mindoro 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 3 6 -- 9
First half -- LM: Everson (Kitsembel), 3:02; A. Ninneman, 28:12; A. Ninneman, 31:18.
Second half -- LM: Schmidt, 40:36; Klubertanz (Chavez), 41:16; Schmidt (Cefalu), 55:45; Everson, 61:12; A. Ninneman 66:25; Cefalu (Buth), 67:39.