Lake Mills seniors Taylor Roughen, Vivian Guerrero and Julianna Wagner and Lakeside Lutheran junior Lily Schuetz were each first-team selections in Capitol North all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Lodi senior Lauryn Milne earned league player of the year honors.
Roughen, a shooting guard, joined Milne as the lone unanimous choices, earning first-team honors this season after being on the second team the last two years. Roughen averaged a team-leading 13.1 points per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. She also averaged 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
“She’s improved every year, there’s not one aspect (that stands out),” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “She’s got better at everything each year and that’s a product of all the hard work she’s put in.”
Guerrero earned back-to-back first-team selections and her third career honor (second team as a sophomore), contributing 12.1 points per game on 51 percent from the floor. The forward also led the team with 9.4 rebounds a game and a co-team best 3.1 assists.
“She’s good at running the floor and rebounding,” Siska said. “Big thing for her was to get on the perimeter and take people off the dribble, handle the ball some. She had quite a few drives where she went coast-to-coast.”
Wagner, the league player of the year last season and co-player of the year in 2019, earned her fourth honor in as many seasons, also being named second team as a freshman. The point guard, who missed the first nine games of the season while rehabbing from ACL surgery, was third on the team with 10.5 points per game, tallied 3.1 assists per game and had an assist to turnover ratio of 2.12.
“Good to see her back,” Siska said. “With that type of injury, she could have missed the entire season. Her determination and hard work paid off. Saw flashes when she came back. Took some time to build confidence after that kind of injury.
“When she got back you could see confidence build. Was great down the stretch. Great for her to come back, happy she got to have senior season.”
This was Schuetz’s first conference honor as the forward paced the team in scoring (9.4 PPG) and rebounding (7.9 RPG), also registering 1.2 steals.
“Lily is a three-year varsity player and a two-year starter,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “She has tremendous effort and a solid work ethic. Lily earned the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best post and often their best player. At 5-foot-9 she has tremendous leaping ability and quick feet. She is a relentless rebounder.
“Her development in the post was a transition for her as last season she mostly played on the perimeter. Lily was the player that we had to have on the court as often as possible, earning a vast majority of the minutes of post players. Very proud of the kind of season she had and looking forward to having her back next season.”
Second-team honorees included Lake Mills seniors Ava Wollin and Kayla Will and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Jenna Shadoski.
Wollin, a sharpshooting guard, upped her point production by five points this season to 8.2 PPG. She was 51-for-145 (35 percent) from beyond the arc, hitting 40 more 3s than last year.
“Hit a lot of big shots that were momentum swings for us,” Siska said. “Shot the lights out of it. Played like the player we were waiting on the last few years. Played like the player we saw in spurts the past few seasons. Was consistently good this year. Came into her own and played with a ton of confidence.”
Will, a center who missed her sophomore season with a knee injury, averaged 7.9 points a game on 58 percent shooting, secured 6.6 rebounds a game and grabbed the team’s most offensive boards (78).
“We knew in the summer after quarantine and when we got to workouts, she had used that quarantine time to become a better basketball player,” Siska said. “She bought in. She could have used an excuse of not much playing time. Could have taken the easy route of the coach doesn’t like me.
“Instead, she worked her tail off. Huge part of our success, happy to see her have such a great season after all the work she put in. Proud of her for that.”
Shadoski, a versatile guard, scored 6.9 PPG, was 69 percent at the free throw line, averaging 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
“This is Jenna’s first year on varsity and she has a great first step to the basket,” Asmus said. “Moves laterally extremely well. Very athletic and a great basketball I.Q. She possesses the ability to shoot the 3-point shot and attack the rim if overplayed. She proved to be effective at the rim and a great perimeter defender. She has great leaping ability and was our second-leading scorer and rebounder.
“After the Christmas break, she earned more responsibilities on both sides of the ball, usually guarding the other team’s best offensive player. Jenna came up with some big plays for us during the regular and conference seasons.”
Honorable mention selections were Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Mia Murray and Lake Mills sophomore center Bella Pitta.
Murray was second on the Warriors with 7 PPG, also contributing 3.2 RPG and 1.2 steals.
“Mia is a three-year varsity player and a two-year starter,” Asmus said.
“Our third-leading scorer during the conference season. She has a knack for getting to the rim and possesses some of the quickest hands I’ve seen with the ability to time-up the ball handler’s dribble, steal the ball, stay in balance and go the other way for a score. Mia has made our all-time program leader board in points and steals.”
Pitta emerged as a key piece to the L-Cats’ bigger lineup, leading the team in blocks per game (1.4) while scoring 5.3 PPG on 53 percent shooting, grabbing 7.9 rebounds and a total of 77 offensive boards.
“She improved a lot,” Siska said. “Made huge plays for us defensively, rebounding, blocking shots and in the Prairie du Chien (sectional semifinal) game had big buckets, including a crucial one late.
“With the graduations, she’s someone we’ll be leaning on heavily going forward. Hoping to see her take another jump after the offseason and putting in a lot of work.”
Lake Mills won the Capitol North at 8-0 followed by Lodi at 4-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 3-4, Columbus at 2-5 and Poynette at 2-6. Luther Prep did not participate in the conference for this season only.
Capitol North
All-Conference
First team
*Lauryn Milne, Lodi, senior
*Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills, senior
Vivian Guerrero, Lake Mills, senior
Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran, junior
Julianna Wagner, Lake Mills, senior
*denoted unanimous selection
Capitol North Player of the Year — Lauryn Milne, Lodi
Second team
Dylann Harrington, Lodi, junior
Megan Reddeman, Poynette, senior
Kayla Will, Lake Mills, senior
Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran, sophomore
Ava Wollin, Lake Mills, senior
Honorable mention
Jordan Link, Columbus, senior
Amy Theilen, Columbus, sophomore
Emma Paulson, Columbus, junior
Jaiden Dornaus, Columbus, sophomore
Mia Murray, Lakeside Lutheran, senior
Bella Pitta, Lake Mills, sophomore
