MILWAUKEE — Junior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 27 points and junior forward Trey Lauber added a career-best 26 as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team prevailed 77-75 against Mayville in overtime of Friday’s nonconference game held at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The Warriors (3-0) hit seven 3-pointers, including six by Lauber, and shot 16-for-22 at the line compared to 11-of-25 shooting at the stripe for the Cardinals.
The game marked the first time Lakeside Lutheran head coach Todd Jahns and his son, Zach, coached against one another at the varsity level.
“Last year was Zach’s first at Mayville and to see him go 16-5 right away was gratifying for my wife and I,” Todd Jahns said. “It was a neat opportunity and experience to coach against him. Before the game game we shook hands, smiled and acknowledged each other. I told I was proud of him, but that I was still going to do my best to beat him. He said the same.
“He was happy his guys played so well against his dad’s team that he respects a lot. After the game, we met and talked. When your kids play well and give you their best, which his guys did, you feel good. Before and after the game were special.
“Watching film and preparing for it, they look a lot like us. He played for me and coached on my staff at Kettle Moraine Lutheran. He’s taken things I use, adopted them and used them well. On offense, defense and toughness wise, it was kind of like watching yourself in the mirror. I know he respects what I have done, and that’s pretty special.”
Will Miller totaled 11 points for Lakeside, which trailed 65-62 with under a minute left. Out of a timeout, the Warriors ran a set to get Lauber free off screening action and Lauber hit the game-tying 3 with 30 seconds remaining. Mayville got fouled on its ensuing possession but missed the front end of the 1-and-1 with under 20 seconds left. Lakeside then turned it over right before the buzzer. The Warriors scored twice sandwiched around a stop on the other end to jump ahead by four in the extra session, hitting several free throws to help close it out.
Birkholz and Lauber have developed into a reliable 1-2 scoring punch early this season.
“Levi has consistently been a scorer since freshman year and we look for it out of him”, Jahns said. “He got to the lane effectively. When he penetrates and gets to the rim, he’s hard to stop. He makes other people better around him, they benefit. Trey has been steady for us this year and improved consistently. Last year he was a shooter, this year he’s a scorer. He can shoot it from the outside if he gets feet set coming off a screen. He can also finish in the paint. He’s developed into a scorer and had a big night Friday. It wasn’t just 3s. Lots of good, smart decisions and taking the ball to the basket. Mayville at times allocated three guys to Levi, trying to keep him out of the paint. Trey will make teams pay for that. He’s had three steady games.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, MAYVILLE 75
Mayville 34 31 10 — 75
Lakeside 38 27 12 — 77
Mayville (fg ft-ftm pts) — Van Beck 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Raddemann 4 0-1 10, Schraufnagel 0 3-6 3, Vollmer 2 3-5 8, Mittelstadt 10 1-3 25, Hardesty 1 1-2 3, Bushke 8 2-6 18. Totals 28 11-25 75.
Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 9 2-4 26, Miller 3 4-4 11, Yahnke 0 1-4 1, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 9 9-10 27, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 16-22 77.
Three-point goals — MA (Mittelstadt 4, Raddemann 2, Van Beck 1, Vollmer 1) 8; LL (Lauber 6, Miller 1) 7. Total fouls — MA 21, LL 20.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 90, ELKHORN 63
Lakeside Lutheran’s gymnasium was rocking as a full student section got its first look at the Warriors this season.
They thoroughly enjoyed what they saw.
The Lakeside Lutheran basketball team scored 53 first-half points en route to a 90-63 victory over Elkhorn in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors (2-0) led 15-5 after a dunk by junior guard Levi Birkholz. Midway through the half, the margin had swelled to 25-10 after Birkholz rebounded his own miss and completed an old-fashioned three-point play.
Junior guard Jay Yahnke hit a corner 3 before consecutive layins by junior guard Will Miller. Junior wing Trey Lauber, who scored a game-high 19 points, hit a 3 from the top and a pair at the line for the halftime margin of 53-29.
Birkholz and Miller scored 17 points apiece, senior guard Jameson Schmidt chipped in 10 and Yahnke tallied eight.
“From the first game to the second game, you’re looking for improvement,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We played more confidently tonight, had a lot of energy and were flying around. Our defense was creating a tough time for them to score. When you make shots, it’s a whole lot easier.
“At halftime, we were shooting 66 percent. We had quite a few paint attempts but were hitting shots. That loosened our kids up. So many kids are playing in different roles and expanded roles it was good to see them have success. Overall, very pleased with what we did tonight.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 90, ELKHORN 63
Elkhorn 29 34 — 63
Lakeside 53 37 — 90
Elkhorn (fg ft-ftm pts) — Ketelsen 3 0-0 7, Etten 6 0-0 12, Paddock 4 2-4 11, Kammes 6 2-5 15, Stebnitz 0 1-2 1, Forster 5 0-1 10, Moore 2 0-0 4, Wehmeier 0 1-2 1, Dupont 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-15 63.
Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 5 7-8 19, Willer 8 1-2 17, Yahnke 3 0-0 8, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 6 5-6 17, Schmidt 5 0-0 10, Mlsna 2 0-0 6, Liermann 3 1-2 7. Totals 35 14-18 90.
Three-point goals — LL (Lauber 2, Yahnke 2, Mlsna 2) 6; E (Ketelsen 1, Paddock 1, Kammes 1) 3.
Total fouls — LL 14, E 13.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, RIVER VALLEY 50
SPRING GREEN — Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 19 points and Trey Lauber added 18 as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 67-50 road nonconference win over River Valley on Tuesday.
Lauber hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give the Warriors a 34-21 halftime edge. Lakeside started the second period with the ball and ran a set for Lauber, who got a good look and connected from beyond the arc again.
Lakeside’s lead never dipped to single digits in the second period, the team scored on the break and effectively defended in the halfcourt.
“We had lots of guys playing their first varsity minutes,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We had other guys playing more crucial roles and logging major minutes. It was disjointed at times and we weren’t that smooth sailing ship yet. At the same time, our defense was pretty good. Our offense was opportunistic and scored off steals and turnovers. Levi and Trey were steady scorers and kept us from going on scoring droughts.
“Levi was good tonight in terms of controlling the game and involving teammates. That will be something key for him throughout the year. It will be important for other guys to learn to play off Levi. Hopefully Trey will step into a prominent scoring role and he did that tonight without forcing things. He did it naturally.
“Overall team wise, I thought we played well together and understood where we were trying to be and that our half-court D was good.”
Will Miller and Jameson Schmidt chipped in eight points apiece for Lakeside and Anders Liermann contributed seven points.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, RIVER VALLEY 50
Lakeside 34 33 — 67
River Valley 21 29 — 50
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lauber 7 2-2 18, Miller 4 0-0 8, Jahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 1 0-1 2, Yaroch 1 0-0 3, Birkholz 9 0-2 19, Schmidt 3 1-1 8, Liermann 3 1-1 7. Totals 29 4-7 67.
River Valley — Smith 2 0-2 6, Alt 4 2-3 11, Horton 2 2-2 7, Hying 5 1-5 11, Esser 1 0-0 2, Wickman 1 0-0 2, Gloudeman 4 0-0 9, Willey 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-12 50.
Three-point goals — LL (Lauber 2, Yaroch 1, Birkholz 1, Schmidt 1) 5; RV (Smith 2, Alt 1, Horton 1, Gloudeman 1) 5.
Total fouls — LL 17, RV 13.