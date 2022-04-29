COLUMBUS — The L-Cats knew trying to win consecutive conference titles was not going to be easy.
That quest hit its first bump in the road on Thursday, April 28, as Columbus upended the visiting Lake Mills softball team 8-5 in a Capitol North contest, handing the L-Cats their first loss.
The Cardinals scored five times in the fifth on four singles, also taking advantage of a pair of errors to go ahead 8-5. The L-Cats (10-1, 5-1 Capitol North) went down in order against Columbus starter EmmaJo Peck, who allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out four, in seven frames to earn the victory, in the sixth and seventh innings.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) on 12 hits with three strikeouts in six frames.
The L-Cats’ Tessa Kottwitz opened the game with a single and scored to make it 1-0. Taylor Wollin then added an RBI single. Haydenn Sellnow plated a run with a single in the fourth and Payton Quest gave Lake Mills a 5-1 lead with a two-run single later in the inning.
The Cardinals got two runs on a single by Dakota Volesky, who was 4-for-4, in the fourth before tying it up on Lily Walker’s single in the fifth. Alise Hayes’ two-out, two-run single to right gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
Emily Wollin, Kottwitz and Quest all had two-hit games and Sellnow scored twice.
COLUMBUS 8,
LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 200 300 0 — 5 10 2
Columbus 100 250 x — 8 12 1
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3, Quest 2x4, E. Wollin 2x3 (2B); C: Peck 2x4 (2B), Hayes 2x4, Volesky 4x4, Walker 2x3.