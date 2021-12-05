Junior guard Jenna Shadoski registered a game-high 17 points and Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team beat visiting Stoughton 59-46 on Saturday for its third straight victory.
The Warriors (4-1) hit nine 3-pointers and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Junior guard Ava Heckmann scored all 12 of her points from 3-point range, senior forward Claire Liddicoat also chipped in 12 while junior guard Marin Riesen contributed 10. Shadoski went 8-for-10 at the line, had seven rebounds and a steal.
"We put together a good defensive effort against a good dribble-drive team," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Ava Loftus is a threat to drive, to step back and take the 3 from almost anywhere on the court. She is a playmaker. They have good athletes at all five positions at all times.
"We hit some well-timed 3s in both halves when we seemed to hit a scoring drought. Our defensive effort in the second half was what we needed. Again, our energy and enthusiasm on the bench and for each other are outstanding."
Senior guard Ava Loftus had 16 points to lead the Vikings (4-2) and senior forward Annie Tangeman added 14.
"Stoughton is a tough team and well-coached," Asmus said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Brad Pickett and his program. To my knowledge, this is the first time that we've beat Stoughton since I've been here.
"We praise God for all things."
Lakeside hosts River Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59,
STOUGHTON 46
Stoughton 25 21 -- 46
Lakeside 32 27 -- 59
Stoughton (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Borroughs 1 0-2 2, Perkins 1 2-2 5, Tangeman 6 2-4 14, Hamacher 1 1-2 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Loftus 4 7-10 16, Reott 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 12-20 46.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Shadoski 4 8-10 17, Heckmann 4 0-0 12, Paske 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 4 1-2 12, Riesen 4 1-4 10, De Galley 0 2-2 2, Stein 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 12-18 59.
Three-point goals -- S (Perkins 1, Loftus 1) 2; LL (Heckmann 4, Liddicoat 3, Riesen 1, Shadoski 1) 9.
Total fouls -- S13, LL 13.
Fouled out – S Reott.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 59
Junior guard Jenna Shadoski led five players in double-figures scoring with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team rallied past visiting Wisconsin Lutheran 65-59 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Junior guard Ava Heckmann, who added 11 points, put the Warriors (3-1) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer from the top of the key after the team had secured an offensive rebound, staking Lakeside to a 56-53 edge with 2 minutes, 29 seconds remaining.
Junior guard Marin Riesen, who scored 12 points, got a steal up top, taking it the length of the floor for a layup to make it a 58-53 game. Wisco (3-2) hit a shot from beyond the arc with 1:18 left and got within 58-57 after splitting a pair at the line. Shadoski, who was 12-for-14 at the stripe overall, went 5-of-6 in the final minute-plus to help close it out and Riesen hit two at the line late for the final margin.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz contributed 12 points for Lakeside, which went 25-for-36 at the line in the game, and senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 11.
“We made some adjustments at half to clear the lane a little bit on offense,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We were able to get Marin, Jenna, Lily and Claire some looks at the basket. We ended up getting to the free throw line consistently. Jenna was in a groove tonight.
“The biggest thing was taking away lane penetration for them. They still got to the lane but we tried to get quicker help on Jayla Rankin. She could get to the rim in a hurry. We had to adjust our defense in the second half.
“Our bench girls are the heartbeat of our team. They bring serious energy and enthusiasm, which has been fun. Girls are feeding off each other and having fun playing together. Pretty happy for the girls that we pulled it out and are starting to thrive on each other and having a lot of fun.”
Noel Greene led Wisco with 16 points and Jazzmine Smith added 15.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 59
Wisconsin Luth. 33 26 — 59
Lakeside Luth. 26 39 — 65
Wisconsin Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Smith 7 1-2 15, Frey 1 0-0 2, Rhyner 4 2-4 11, Rader 1 0-0 2, Lueck 1 0-0 3, Rankin 3 2-2 10, Greene 6 3-4 16. Totals 23 8-12 59.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 2 12-14 16, Schuetz 4 4-11 12, Heckmann 4 1-2 11, Liddicoat 3 5-5 11, Riesen 5 2-2 12, De Galley 0 1-2 1, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 25-36 65.
Three-point goals — WL (Rankin 2, Rhyner 1, Lueck 1, Greene 1); LL (Heckmann 2) 2.
Total fouls — WL 20, LL 10.
Fouled out — WL Rhyner.