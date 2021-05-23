WATERLOO — Abby Meis hit a two-run go-ahead triple in the fifth as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat host Waterloo 9-6 in a nonconference game that was suspended after four innings Tuesday and completed Friday.
"We had a great fifth inning tonight to jump ahead," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Abby Meis and Greta Pingel had important clutch hits late in the game. Jenna Shadoski had a big home run in the early innings on Tuesday."
The Warriors (8-7) led early on Jenna Shadoski's one-out two-run home run to center in the first.
The Pirates (6-7) jumped ahead 4-2 on Katrina Freund's two-run double and run-scoring singles by Michaela Riege and Abbie Gier in the third. Lakeside took advantage of an error and got RBIs from Meis and Alyssa Reinke to score three times in fourth. Sophia Schneider hit a one-out solo shot to left to square it at 5 in the Waterloo half of the fourth before play was called off due to weather.
Meis's go-ahead triple plated Shadoski, who was 3-for-4, and Jordan Genz.
Lakeside freshman starter Kieghtan Rank earned the decision in a complete-game effort. She allowed six earned on nine hits, walking four and striking out one.
"Kieghtan had a solid game in the circle," Doering said. "Waterloo battled right down to the end getting two baserunners in the seventh, but we shut the rally down with defense and solid pitching."
For the Pirates, Schneider allowed six earned on four hits in five frames, striking out four and walking two, in the loss. Ava Jaehnke, Quinnly Hush and Schneider had two hits apiece.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9, WATERLOO 6
Lakeside 200 321 1 — 9 5 2
Waterloo 004 101 0 — 6 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 7-9-6-6-1-4); W: Schneider (L; 5-4-7-6-4-2); Marty (2-1-2-1-2-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 3x4 (HR), Meis (3B); W: Jaehnke 2x4 (2B), Hush 2x3, Schneider 2x3 (HR), Freund (2B).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Holly Lowenberg and Abby Klink each hit three-run home runs in the sixth inning as Poynette pulled away from the Lakeside Lutheran softball team for a 10-1 Capitol North victory at LLHS on Thursday.
Olyvia Uecker, Jenna Shadoski and Nora Statz were all 2-for-3, accounting for all six of the team's hits. Statz and Uecker both doubled.
Lowenberg earned the win, striking out 11 in a complete-game effort while walking one and allowing one earned for the Pumas (11-1, 6-1 Capitol).
Kieghtan Rank threw 119 pitches in the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned), on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking three.
"We had a solid competitive game through five innings," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "We threatened with bases loaded in the first inning but couldn't get anything across. Three singles couldn't get us a run.
"Our No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hitters all had good nights at the plate. Poynette had a solid night. Kieghtan pitched well and we played good defense, but their bats came alive late."
The Warriors (7-7, 4-3) had three consecutive one-hit singles in the first but couldn't push a run over to match Poynette's first-inning score. Uecker doubled to open the sixth and scored on Statz's double to right.
POYNETTE 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Poynette 102 006 1 — 10 14 1
Lakeside Luth. 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7-6-1-1-11-1); LL: Rank (L; 6-12-9-5-7-3), Cook (1-2-1-1-0-1).
Leading hitters — P: Klink 2x4 (HR), Lowenberg 2x5 (HR), Gest 3x4, Wagner 2x3, Berner 3x4; LL: Uecker 2x3 (2B), Shadoski 2x3, Statz 2x3 (2B).