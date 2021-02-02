Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 17 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team ended Lake Mills’ 10-game win streak with a 57-46 victory at LLHS on Tuesday that clinched a share of the Capitol North title.
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 11 points for the Warriors (14-4, 6-0 Capitol North) and Birkholz secured 15 rebounds as the team won its fifth straight game, collecting its ninth victory in 10 games.
“For us to compete with those guys, they’re averaging in the 60s with multiple guys who can score and get to the rim, we needed to defend the ball to stay in the game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Don’t allow dribble penetration and kickouts. Then you have to rebound. That’s what we did all night and that set the tone.
“All the guys buy into our goal of keeping people in the 40s. They take pride in that and taking charges. We manage halfcourt possessions offensively. We aren’t going to take quick shots and will look to score efficiently. If our defense can take control it helps. We continued to hawk the ball and were there in driving lanes.
“We go eight or nine deep, the next guy brings it another level. Our kids and their kids were playing hard and competing. Our kids kept their heads up. There were runs Lake Mills came at us. Both sides played with passion. Sometimes for high school kids in a big game like that with a lot riding on it they can lose that emotional element.”
Lakeside, which last won the league in 2019, led 29-17 at the halftime break. Baskets by junior guard Kyle Main and senior wing Tersony Vater put the Warriors ahead 23-14 with 3 minutes left in the first half. On a transition break, senior guard Gabe Uttech, who scored seven points, lobbed to Birkholz for a slam dunk.
“We had a few big defensive stops, Vater had a few key steals and Will Miller took two huge chargers,” Jahns said. “Trey hit a couple of big shots. Our guys are taking pride in team success.”
The L-Cats (15-5, 5-2) their lengthy win streak snapped and shot 0-for-8 from the 3-point line in the first stanza.
“Thought they did a really good job fighting through screens especially on Charlie Bender,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We couldn’t get Charlie open looks. The first half really was the difference. We were tying to play catch up from there. They didn’t give us anything easy. Credit to their defense. They forced us to play bad offensively at times with how hard they played on defense.”
A transition score by senior guard Drew Stoddard cut the Warrior lead to four points early in the second frame. A few minutes later, Lauber connected on a 3-pointer that made it 35-23.
Senior forward Adam Moen and junior guard Ethan Foster each hit 3s for the L-Cats, who lost the first meeting 67-49 on Dec. 22, that made it a six-point affair.
The Warriors came up with a pair of steals that led to easy scores shortly thereafter. Birkholz scored inside and fed senior forward John O’Donnell for a basket in the paint that stretched the advantage to double digits late.
“We just made some bad decisions in the second half when we got close,” Hicklin said. “We forced things into traffic when we didn’t need to. We had plenty of time on the clock. We started rushing a little bit. Felt for a while we were going to take it down to the wire. They got a 3 and a transition score that put us behind the eight ball.”
Bender scored 14 points and Moen finished with 10 points.
Lakeside hosts Lodi on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and can clinch the league title outright with a victory.
Lake Mills hosts Poynette on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Lake Mills 17 29 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 29 28 — 57
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 1-2 7; Foster 2 1-2 7; Retrum 1 1-3 3; Moen 4 1-1 10; Bender 6 2-3 14; Horkan 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 6-11 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 2-2 7; Vater 3 0-0 6; Olszewski 1 5-6 7; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 8 3-4 19; Lauber 4 1-2 11; O’Donnell 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-16 57.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Foster 2, Moen, Horken); LL 3 (Lauber 2, Uttech). Total fouls: LM 17; LL 17.
