POYNETTE — Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin scored a career-high 24 points and the Lake Mills girls basketball team beat host Poynette 69-42 to open Capitol North play on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Wollin hit five of the L-Cats’ 12 3-pointers and improved on her previous career-high by 10 points.
“Taylor got some confidence and saw it go through the hoop,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “She’s a good shooter. She has diverted a little bit so far this season. She was aggressive tonight, and that’s something we needed her to do. She was one of the top scorers when this group was on JV last year. Hopefully this is her coming out party and that there will be more of this to come.”
Junior guard Jenna Hosey, junior center Bella Pitta and sophomore wing Sophia Guerrero added 11 points each for Lake Mills (7-3, 1-0). Guerrero, who established a new career-high, and Hosey hit three 3-pointers apiece as the L-Cats won their third straight game. Taylor Wollin had 16 second-half points and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin chipped in eight.
“We shot it well tonight,” Siska said. “We played good defense for a chunk of the game. Happy to start with a conference win on the road even though we didn’t play our best tonight.
“Sophia Guerrero had a career-high night off the bench. She has done well in practice and has earned the opportunity for more varsity minutes.”
LAKE MILLS 69, POYNETTE 42
Lake Mills 30 39 — 69
Poynette 18 24 — 42
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 2 3-4 8, Hosey 4 0-0 11, Sellnow 0 2-2 2, Guerrero 4 0-0 11, T. Wollin 7 5-5 24, Pitta 4 3-5 11, Kleinfeldt 0 2-4 2. Totals 21 15-20 69.
Poynette — Steinhorst 3 0-0 6, Walters 0 2-8 2, Yelk 0 3-6 3, Small 1 0-0 2, Mesier 4 0-0 9, Woodward 2 0-0 4, Bemer 1 0-0 2, Ripp 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Gavinski 2 3-3 7, McGlynn 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 9-19 42.
Three-point goals — LM (T. Wollin 5, Guerrero 3, Hosey 3, E. Wollin 1) 12; P (Meister 1) 1
Total fouls — LM 18, P 16.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
The Lake Mills girls basketball team quickly erased a double-digit halftime deficit and knocked off visiting Lake Country Lutheran 49-40 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The L-Cats (6-3) were down 28-18 at the break but needed only three-plus minutes to grab the lead. After a pair of lead changes, Lake Mills pulled ahead to stay.
“We played with a lot more effort and energy in the second half,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We played a lot harder in the second half. In the first half, we got out hustled to loose balls. Shots didn’t fall either which didn’t help. Defensively the game plan was better in the second. When things are going well on defense, that leads to offense.”
Junior center Bella Pitta scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime for the L-Cats and junior guard Jenna Hosey also tallied 14. Sophomore guard Emily Wollin chipped in 11.
“We went up stronger and moved the basketball better in the second half,” Siska said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well in the first half but just couldn’t hit open shots. We got the ball in the paint more and crashed the boards for second and third chances we didn’t get in the first half.
“Energy, effort and intensity in the second half sparked us on offense. It didn’t lead to breakaway layups. You’re shooting with more confidence when you have a bounce in your step.”
Rieley Mueller led the Lightning (4-3) with 14 points, including 11 before halftime.
LAKE MILLS 49,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 40
Lake Country 28 12 — 40
Lake Mills 18 31 — 49
Lake Country Lutheran — Mueller 5 3-3 14, Cleary 2 0-2 5, Petersen 2 0-0 6, Menzel 2 2-3 6, Hahn 1 1-2 4, Reimer 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 7-12 40.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 3 3-5 11, Hosey 5 1-3 14, Burling 2 0-0 6, Guerrero 1 0-2 3, T. Wollin 0 1-2 1, Pitta 7 0-0 14. Totals 18 5-12 49.
3-point goals — LM (Hosey 3, Burling 2, E. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1) 8; LCL (Petersen 2, Cleary 1, Mueller 1, Hahn 1) 5.
Total fouls — LM 13, LCL 19.