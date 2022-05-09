MARSHALL -- Marshall swept visiting Lake Mills in a nonconference baseball doubleheader at Fireman's Park on Saturday, May 7.
The L-Cats lost the first game 8-1 and dropped the second game 4-1.
In the first game, the Cardinals scored five times on three hits in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Matthew Motl doubled in a run to make it 1-1 and Cole Denniston followed with a run-scoring single to give Marshall the lead for good. Cooper Usgaard had an RBI double later in the frame.
Marshall starter Mason Collins threw seven innings of one-hit ball, allowing an unearned run while walking two and striking out one to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Payton Klettke took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts in five frames.
In the second game, Motl walked with two outs in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run on a line shot double to right field by Denniston. Carson Connelly added a two-run single in the Marshall seventh for the final margin.
Lake Mills (9-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Brody Henderson grounded into a fielder's choice to end it.
L-Cats starter Andy Carpenter took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while fanning six batters in six frames.
Lake Mills got outhit a combined 21-6 in the two games and did not have an extra-base knock.