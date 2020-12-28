Junior guard Luke Haertle scored a game-high 25 points and Noah Howard added 15 as Lake Country Lutheran defeated the Lake Mills boys basketball team on day one of the Holiday Classic at LMHS on Monday afternoon.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard's 3-pointer gave the L-Cats a 32-28 lead with 14 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. The Lightning (8-0) scored the next nine points, starting a 16-2 run, and led 44-34 midway through the second half. LCL got three layups off turnovers in a two-minute span to begin pulling ahead.
"Turnovers have been a problem all year for us," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Not being strong with the ball in certain situations. I felt we were defending them well in the halfcourt. Giving them those transition scores was a breaking point. When you have to make up 10 points versus six, you have to crank of your efficiency which we weren't able to do."
Senior forwards Charlie Bender (18 points) and Adam Moen (16) and senior guard Drew Stoddard (13) led the L-Cats (4-3) in scoring.
Haertle and Howard, a junior guard who hit three 3-pointers, each scored 12 second-half points.
"With Haertle, he's physical and big. He can hurt you from the outside and post up," Hicklin said. "They played around him and had to give extra help and Howard hit shots on kick outs. It's hard to leave someone one-on-one with Haertle without giving help. Their role players stepped up and hit more shots than ours did."
Bender scored inside and on the break and Moen scored in the paint late in the first half, helping Lake Mills take a 26-25 lead into the halftime break.
Stoddard, who hit four of the team's five 3-pointers, answered a Howard 3 with one of his own early in the second frame. Stoddard hit from beyond the arc again a few trips later before the LCL run.
"We want to find out what we need to do better and find out our weaknesses," Hicklin said. "I never make a schedule for us to be undefeated and this one is no different. I was encouraged with some of the steps forward we took today.
"I think we're moving in the right direction and getting better at some of the things holding us back. I thought we moved the ball better and had a lot more reversals on offense. Defensively our communication is better. We are playing more as a team. We're building trust and communication on both sides. We took a step forward with both of those things and this was a great game for us to play still in December. Lake Country Lutheran is a good team."
LCL, which is the second-ranked team in the WisSports.net Coaches' Poll for Division 3, held a 17-5 edge in points at the free throw line. The L-Cats, who are ranked sixth, shot 5-for-11 at the stripe.
Lake Mills hosts Jefferson in the holiday classic today at 3 p.m.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 65,
LAKE MILLS 52
Lake Country Lutheran 25 40 — 65
Lake Mills 26 26 — 52
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3 6-6 15, Haertle 9 7-8 25, Amack 1 0-1 2, Nehls 4 2-4 10, Theis 3 0-0 8, Lubbers 1 2-2 5. Totals 21 17-21 65.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 1-2 13, Retrum 1 0-1 2, Moen 7 2-5 16, Bender 8 2-3 18, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-11 52.
3-point goals: LCL 6 (Howard 3, Theis 2, Lubbers 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 4, Horkan 1). Total fouls: LCL 17; LM 20. Fouled out: Stoddard.
