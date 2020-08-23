MUKWONAGO — The Lake Mills girls tennis team opened its season with a 7-0 loss to Mukwonago and a 6-1 defeat to Menomonee Falls on Friday.
“Everyone is stepping up into new roles this year and we played two very tough teams our first matches,” first-year head coach Stephanie Hanke said. “The team really started to find its groove in the second match and I have high hopes for the season.”
Lake Mills won its No. 1 doubles match against Menominee Falls as Gabby Mahr and Isabel Retrum cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
The L-Cats lost three tiebreakers on Friday.
Against Mukwonago, Katrina Breaker and Brooke Sehmer were bested 6-3, 6-6 (5-7), 10-4 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke fell 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Against Menominee Falls, Nev Ninneman lost a 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 match at No. 4 singles.
At the No. 1 singles flight against the Warriors, Claudia Curtis won six games, but lost 4-2, 6-4. In her Menominee Falls match, Curtis was defeated 6-4, 6-3.
On Saturday, Lake Mills tied for fourth at an invitational at Hartford and Slinger.
Germantown took first with 27 points. Lake Mills and Hartford finished tied for fourth with 16 points.
Curtis placed second at No. 1 singles at the seven-team invitational, winning two matches. She lost in the championship game 6-2, 6-3.
Mahr and Retrum also placed second in No. 1 doubles, falling in the final against Germantown 6-4, 6-3.
Kaufman and Lamke took third at No. 3 doubles for the L-Cats.
“We played a lot of hard competition today and overall the girls have already improved so much from yesterday,” Hanke said. “These matches showed us what we need to work on during practice, but I am proud of how all the girls did and can’t wait to see how each of them continue to improve in the season.”
