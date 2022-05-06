Lakeside Lutheran Warrior

WALWORTH — Megan Cornell scored five goals and Waterford beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 8-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday, May 5, held at Big Foot High School.

Cornell scored in the 11th, 13th, 40th, 43rd and 46th minutes for the Wolverines. Leah Dehne added two goals and Paige Strasser also scored.

Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped 12 shots. The Warriors were outshot 20-2.