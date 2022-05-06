hot Girls soccer: Warriors lose nonconference game to Wolverines Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email May 6, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALWORTH — Megan Cornell scored five goals and Waterford beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 8-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday, May 5, held at Big Foot High School.Cornell scored in the 11th, 13th, 40th, 43rd and 46th minutes for the Wolverines. Leah Dehne added two goals and Paige Strasser also scored.Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped 12 shots. The Warriors were outshot 20-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lake Mills Middle School vending machine promotes reading Planners project Lake Mills will need to develop 252 more acres by 2040 Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Lake Mills Leader letters to the editor Lakeside Lutheran High School students ready to rock audience with musical this weekend Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!