The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer, along with No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals for Lake Mills, which finished fourth with eight points.

Edgewood won the subsectional with 20 points, followed by Luther Prep with 16 and Lodi with 14.

Lake Mills earned two points from Curtis at the top singles flight, while Sydney Williams also collected two points at No. 4 singles. Williams and Sehmer accounted for half of the points with four total.

Curtis, the No. 4 seed, defeated Lodi’s Dorothy Deans, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Williams bested Waupun’s Jenna Tewinkle, 6-4, 6-2, at the fourth singles flight. But, the No. 3-seeded Williams lost to No. 2-seed Bronte Jenson of Edgewood, 6-1, 6-3.

Williams and Sehmer were seeded second in No. 2 doubles, and took down the No. 3 seed Edgewood duo of Ella Kory and Sydney Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, after receiving a bye in round one.

Partial team scores: Madison Edgewood 20; Luther Prep 16; Lodi 14; Lake Mills 8; Waupun 6; Mayville 0.

Sectional qualifiers: Madison Edgewood 6; Luther Prep 4; Waupun 3; Lake Mills 2; Lodi 2; Mayville 1.

No. 1 singles: Quarterfinals — Deang, ME, bye; Curtis, LM, def. Deans, Lodi, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; A. Schmidt, LP, def. Werner, M, 6-1, 6-0; Patee, Waup, bye.

No. 2 singles: Semifinals — Olson, LP, def. Winters, Lodi, 6-0, 6-3; Merckx, ME, def. Huenink, Waup, 6-1, 6-3. First round — Olson bye; Winters def. Retrum, LM, 6-1, 6-2; Huenink def. Hanna, M, 6-0, 6-1; Merckx bye.

No. 3 singles: Semifinals — Dunn, ME, def. Paar, Lodi, 6-2, 6-4; Schewe, LP, def. Brown, Waup, 6-2, 6-3. Quarterfinals — Dunn bye; Paar def. Konczal, M, 6-2, 6-4; Schewe def. Patton, LM, 6-1, 6-0; Brown bye.

No. 4 singles: Semifinals — K. Schmidt, LP, def. Karls, Lodi, 6-2, 6-1; Jenson, ME, def. Williams, LM, 6-4, 6-2. Quarterfinals — Schmidt bye; Karls def. Wendt, M, 6-4, 6-0; Williams def. Tewinkle, Waup, 6-4, 6-2; Jenson bye.

No. 1 doubles: Quarterfinals — Rote/Kind, Waup, bye; Mayberry/Lange, Lodi, def. Alexander/Breaker, LM, 6-4, 6-3; Shanahan/Johnson, ME, def. R. Schoeneck/K. Schoeneck, LP, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Schellpfeffer/Pliner, M, bye.

No. 2 doubles: Semifinals — Karls/Potter, Lodi, def. Batzler/Potratz, Waup, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Williams/Sehmer, LM, def. Johnson/Kory, ME, 6-2, 6-1. Quarterfinals — Batzler/Potratz bye; Karls/Potter def. Schroeder/Vance, LP, 6-4, 6-3; Johnson/Kory def. Madden/Hermanson, M, 6-2, 6-0; Williams/Sehmer bye.

No. 3 doubles: Semifinals — Yedinak/Dewar, Waup, def. Crocker/Roethke, LP, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; E. Johnson/Grabbins, ME, def. Schneider/McMahon, Lodi, 6-3, 6-3. Quarterfinals — Yedinak/Dewar bye; Crocker/Roethke def. Kaufman/Lamke, LM, 7-5, 7-6 (4); Schneider/McMahon def. Wiesner/Wojahn, M, 6-3, 6-4; E. Johnson/Grabbins bye.

