Junior guard Marin Riesen totaled 19 points and junior forward Jenna Shadoski added 14 as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat visiting Lodi 66-48 in a Capitol North game Thursday, Feb. 3 on Senior Night.
Junior guard Ava Heckmann and sophomore forward Ava Stein scored seven points apiece.
“I thought we played a good offensive game tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We nailed a few early 3-point shots. We also got all the girls in tonight, which feels nice. They deserved to go in and see playing time.
“Marin had a nice game inside and outside. She hit a lot of intermediate jump shots (and was 8-for-10 from the floor). Ava Stein came off the bench and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line. This was a nice bounce-back game after tough loss against Jefferson.”
Shadoski and senior guard Carly Paske each hit 3s as the Warriors (13-7, 4-3 Capitol North) raced to a 32-19 lead the break.
The Warriors’ 3-player senior class of forwards Lily Schuetz and Claire Liddicoat and Paske were celebrated on Senior Night.
Lakeside plays at Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, LODI 48
Lodi 19 29 — 48
Lakeside 32 34 — 66
Lodi (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Harrington 3 0-3 7, Prieve 1 0-1 2, Thieren 1 0-0 3, Haas 1 1-5 3, Puls 4 0-0 10, Gray 1 0-0 3, Klann 5 2-2 12, Schneider 3 1-3 8. Totals 19 4-13 48.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 5 2-4 14, Schuetz 1 4-6 6, Heckmann 3 0-1 7, Paske 2 0-0 6, Liddicoat 1 3-4 6, Larson 0 1-2 1, Riesen 8 3-5 19, Stein 1 5-6 7. Totals 21 18-31 66.
3-point goals — LO (Puls 2, Harrington 1, Thieren 1, Gray 1, Schneider 1) 6; LL (Shadoski 2, Heckmann 1, Paske 2, Liddicoat 1) 6.
Total fouls — LO 25, LL 15.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
JEFFERSON — Junior forward Ayianna Johnson had a game-high 23 points as Jefferson’s girls basketball team prevailed 56-47 versus Lakeside Lutheran in overtime of a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Lakeside junior forward Jenna Shadoski knocked down the game-tying shot — a corner 3-pointer with eight seconds to go after a ball reversal — to square it at 45-all. After a timeout with 2.5 seconds left, the Eagles didn’t get a shot off.
In the extra session, Jefferson, which has won three in a row and five out its last six, had an 11-2 edge, pulling ahead from the get-go on a score by Johnson. Senior forward Aidyn Messmann and sophomore guard Jena Lenz hit three free throws apiece to help seal it.
“We talked about resiliency before the game,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “Our kids were resilient and they battled, giving it everything they had and they pulled it out.
“We played as a team and finished. We talked about finishing the last quarter of the season strong. Our kids responded and played unbelievable tonight. It would have been easy to fold when they hit that shot to send it to overtime, but our group found a way.”
Johnson had 16 first-half points as the Eagles (13-6) led 25-21 at halftime, maintaining that slim advantage for much of the second half. Johnson scored the team’s first 10 points and had a personal 8-0 run as Jefferson went up 10-3 early. The Warriors (12-7) countered with an 8-2 push and led briefly on a 3-pointer by junior guard Ava Heckmann.
“AJ did a nice job flashing to open spots,” Peterson said. “We did a good job getting it to her inside. Aidyn did a good job on post entries, using the right angle and height. AJ then finished it off.”
For Lakeside, which had a four-game win streak snapped, senior forward Lily Schuetz scored 16 points Shadoski scored all 12 of her points after halftime.
“We put Lily on AJ and she did a nice job staying glued to her and held her to four second-half points,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “That was significant in how we played all-around defense in the second half.
“We got some momentum to change on steals by Jenna Shadoski and she connected on two layups. We didn’t seize the opportunity in regulation. In overtime, we just didn’t connect on our shots despite having open looks. Hats off to Jefferson.”
Senior guard Abby Helmink had 14 points and Messmann chipped in eight for the Eagles.
JEFFERSON 56,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47 (OT)
Lakeside Lutheran 21 24 2 — 47
Jefferson 25 20 11 — 56
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Shadoski 4 2-2 12, Schuetz 6 2-3 16, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Paske 1 0-0 3, Liddicoat 2 2-3 7, Riesen 2 2-3 6. Totals 16 8-11 47.
Jefferson — Serdynski 1 0-0 3, Thom 1 1-2 3, Messmann 2 3-6 8, Johnson 11 1-4 23, Lenz 0 3-4 3, Helmink 5 1-2 14, Magner 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-18 56.
3-point goals — LL (Shadoski 2, Schuetz 2, Heckmann 1, Paske 1, Liddicoat 1) 7; J (Helmink 3, Messmann 1, Serdynski 1) 5.
Total fouls — LL 15, J 12.
Fouled out — J Helmink