POYNETTE — Levi Birkholz entered Friday’s game needing 29 points — six more than his season average — to reach the 1,000-point threshold. After a relatively slow start, it looked like the milestone would have to wait.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard had other ideas, coming alive late in the first half before keeping the momentum going into the second half. With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Birkholz tipped a 3-point shot attempt from the top of the key, sprinted out, grabbed the loose ball and threw down a dunk to reach the milestone in style.
Birkholz led all scorers with 30 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team beat host Poynette 69-43 in a Capitol North game on Friday, Jan. 21, winning for the sixth time in seven games.
“For Levi, it is special,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We talked in the locker room after that with any individual accomplishment, it’s all about what the team around him has done. Levi knows that and is the first kid to give credit to his teammates and share what he’s done.”
Birkholz, who needed 63 career games to reach 1,000 points, has eclipsed the 30-point mark three times in the past four games and is adept at turning defense into offense.
“Levi is a great reader and anticipates well on defense,” Jahns said. “Tonight, it was steals, tips and deflections where he’s playing off the ball. He had five throwdowns. That’s a part of his game is using defense to create offense.
“He’s not forcing things. The guys around him have learned to play with him. You have to learn to adapt. They are screening better to create driving lanes and spacing better so there’s driving lanes.
“Levi has developed his 3-point shot, so you can’t let him sit out there. He’s 50 percent for the year. He also rebounds and puts them back in. He’s versatile. We’re using him in many ways. He’s scoring without forcing things, and we benefit from that.”
Senior guard Will Miller added 11 points for the Warriors (12-3, 4-0 Capitol North) and junior forward Ethan Schuetz had six points, 10 rebounds off the bench, drawing Jahns’ praise for his steady play in the sixth man role and consistent improvement the last several weeks.
“We wanted to play this game with the same intensity and defensive energy we’ve had lately,” Jahns said. “We didn’t want to take them lightly since they were coming off a good come-from-behind win over Columbus. We had the game in hand throughout, which is important on the road because it doesn’t give the crowd anything to cheer for.”
Lakeside is a game ahead of Columbus in the loss column in the conference standings.
Brent Chadwick and Liam Napralla scored eight points apiece to lead the Pumas (3-11, 2-2).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,
POYNETTE 43
Lakeside 34 35 — 69
Poynette 20 23 — 43
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Gresens 1 0-0 3, Griffin 0 2-5 2, Lauber 2 0-0 5, Miller 4 3-5 11, Schuetz 2 2-2 6, Reinke 2 1-3 5, Birkholz 12 6-7 30, Mlsna 1 0-1 3, Liermann 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 14-23 69.
Poynette — O’Conner 1 2-2 5, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Kolstad 1 0-0 3, B. Chadwick 0 8-9 8, Pickarts 1 1-1 3, T. Chadwick 1 2-3 4, Klosky 1 2-2 4, Napralla 4 0-0 8, Hackbart 1 0-2 3. Totals 12 15-20 43.
3-point goals — LL (Griffin 1, Lauber 1, Mlsna 1) 3; P (O’Conner 1, Kolstad 1, Williams 1, Hackbart 1) 4.
Total fouls — LL 16, PO 16.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led four players in double-figures scoring with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team edged Mount Horeb 67-65 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Junior forward Ethan Schuetz (12 points), senior guard Will Miller (11) and junior forward Trey Lauber (10) also scored in double digits for the Warriors (11-3). Junior forward Anders Liermann contributed six points -- all off offensive rebounds -- and 10 rebounds in limited minutes off the bench.
"It was good to have four kids in double figures," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Will played an aggressive, attacking floor game. Teams will send double and triple teams at Levi to prevent him from scoring. Levi rotated the ball out of traps, and Will aggressively attacked because his guy was doubling, got to the rim and scored.
"Ethan in the last half-dozen games has emerged as our sixth man. He attacked the glass and his length defensively was a big help. Mount Horeb has three guys 6-foot-2 or better to shoot or penetrate. Having Trey, Levi and Ethan to match that was big. Anders was the unsung hero for his contributions in roughly 12 minutes of playing time."
Lakeside took control of the game midway through the first period, grabbing a 40-32 lead at the break after scoring the last six points of the half with a pair of 3-pointers. Birkholz had a steal with four seconds remaining and buried a shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and helping to shift momentum.
The Warriors were up 48-38 before the Vikings (7-4) started to claw away at the deficit. Lakeside, which went 3-for-8 at the free throw line, missed the front of a bonus and both ends of a double bonus in the final 17 seconds. The Warriors used their last foul to give and defended for the final eight seconds without surrendering a clean look to pull out their sixth win in seven games, the last three of which have come by three points or less.
"Mount Horeb is a very athletic team that's deep with shooters and four guys averaging double figures," Jahns said. "Our guys played a good game tonight. From where we started the season in November, our resiliency and toughness to play the way I like to play the game has really improved. We're able to manage the halfcourt but score in transition off halfcourt stops. We're starting to hit our stride right now. It's a real work-man effort. We find different ways to win and different guys contribute.
"We've played a few of these tight games now. Kids don't get rattled in close, emotional settings. They demonstrated poise and control despite all the things happening. They lock in and listen. We've done that really well in the last six games."
Madden Thome had a game-high 17 points for the Vikings, who also got 14 from Paul Matthews and 10 from Ray Woller.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67,
MOUNT HOREB 65
Mount Horeb 32 33 -- 65
Lakeside Lutheran 40 27 -- 67
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Matthews 6 0-0 14, Vorwald 2 0-0 5, Ritchie 2 0-0 5, Thome 8 1-2 17, Maguire 2 0-0 6, Woller 4 0-0 10, Leibfried 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 1-2 65.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 4 0-0 10, Miller 5 0-0 11, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 4 3-5 12, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 8 0-0 16, Schmidt 2 0-2 6, Liermann 3 0-1 6. Totals 29 3-8 67.
Three-point goals -- MH (Matthews 2, Maguire 2, Woller 2, Vorwald 1, Ritchie 1) 8; LL (Lauber 2, Schmidt 2, Miller 1, Schuetz 1) 6.
Total fouls -- LL 5, MH 13.