WHITEWATER — Kieghtan Rank tossed a four-hit shutout as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat host Whitewater 12-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Kylee Gnabasik went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring twice out of the two-spot in the order for the Warriors (11-10).
"Jenna Shadoski and Kylee Gnabasik hit the ball well," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "We played clean defensively and Kieghtan Rank threw a five-inning four-hit shutout. It was a great team win."
Rank struck out five, walking none.
Greta Pingel had a two-out, two-run double to center in the first inning for Lakeside. Shadoski had a run-scoring triple in the second and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame. In the fifth, Gnabasik had a two-run double and Kendra Blake had a two-RBI single.
The Warriors conclude the regular season at Johnson Creek on Monday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Lakeside Luth. 220 44 — 12 7 0
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 5-4-0-0-5-0); W: Pope (L; 3.1-3-8-8-0-3), Bohmann (1.2-4-4-4-1-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Gnabasik 2x4 (3B, 2B), Shadoski (3B), Pingel (2B).