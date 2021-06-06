WHITEWATER — Kieghtan Rank tossed a four-hit shutout as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat host Whitewater 12-0 in a nonconference game on Friday.

Kylee Gnabasik went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring twice out of the two-spot in the order for the Warriors (11-10).

"Jenna Shadoski and Kylee Gnabasik hit the ball well," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "We played clean defensively and Kieghtan Rank threw a five-inning four-hit shutout. It was a great team win."

Rank struck out five, walking none.

Greta Pingel had a two-out, two-run double to center in the first inning for Lakeside. Shadoski had a run-scoring triple in the second and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame. In the fifth, Gnabasik had a two-run double and Kendra Blake had a two-RBI single.

The Warriors conclude the regular season at Johnson Creek on Monday at 5 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WHITEWATER 0 (5)

Lakeside Luth.  220  44  —  12  7  0

Whitewater  000  00  —  0  4  1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 5-4-0-0-5-0); W: Pope (L; 3.1-3-8-8-0-3), Bohmann (1.2-4-4-4-1-1).

Leading hitters — LL: Gnabasik 2x4 (3B, 2B), Shadoski (3B), Pingel (2B).

