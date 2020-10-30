Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team wasted little time in reaching its second sectional final in as many seasons.
The second-seeded Warriors defeated third-seeded Lake Country Lutheran 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
“It is a blessing to just be in sectionals and we are thankful to now be heading to the sectional finals,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “In a season that was pushed off, and then started but with no real plan for a postseason, and then to be quarantined shortly after it started, my favorite part of this win is to see the smiles on these girls faces and to have them enjoy the opportunity to be here together.”
Lakeside (10-4) has now won seven of its last eight games after having a seven-game win streak earlier in the season. The Warriors went 21 days without competing, which started in late Sept., and now face top-seeded Catholic Memorial in the sectional final on Saturday. The top-seeded Crusaders beat fourth-seeded East Troy 25-19, 25-13, 25-16.
Lakeside junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz had consecutive kills in the opening set, extending the lead to 9-5. A kill by sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski made it 13-7 and an ace by junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz extended the Warrior lead to nine. Junior middle Ella DeNoyer’s kill made it 23-17 before Lakeside grabbed a one-game lead.
“Lake Country Lutheran is a great team,” Krauklis said. “(Rachel) Rossing is an exceptional outside hitter and we really needed to make sure to attack first in order to keep her from getting good balls. And when she did get a good ball, to do whatever we could to get a hand on it. Jenna Shadoski was determined to make that happen tonight and really helped to keep her from stringing too many in a row.
“LCL also has a strong serving team. We focused on serve receive all week, and I felt our back row did extremely well putting up balls for our setter.”
LCL (15-11) led for a majority of the way in the second set, including 10-4 early. Senior middle Sydney Langille had a tip kill followed by a Shadoski kill to cut the lead to 13-11.
A kill by Kuepers tied things for the first time at 16 apiece and the Warriors led by one when DeNoyer stepped to the service line. DeNoyer served the next five points, including two of her team-best four aces, and Langille had a kill to help Lakeside to a six-point win and a 2-0 advantage.
“Lily Schuetz, Payton Kuepers, Ella DeNoyer and Sydney Langille were all able to get solid kill numbers tonight (eight, 13, eight and seven, respectively) by swinging aggressively,” Krauklis said.
“I am sure my back row will also have quite a few bruises as their defensive effort to pursue the ball was phenomenal. It was a whole team effort, which is exactly what you need in order to win in sectionals.”
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond had 36 assists, Shadoski had three blocks and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik tallied 19 digs.
The Warriors fell to LCL in an early-season tournament before sweeping them at home on Oct. 20.
Lakeside is a win away from reaching state for the first time since claiming the D2 state title in 2017. Kuepers and Gnabasik played in that five-set state championship win over Luxemburg-Casco and the straight-set semifinal victory over Catholic Memorial. Lakeside fell to McFarland in five sets in last season’s sectional final.
“Tomorrow we will prepare for Catholic Memorial, who will be the best team we have seen all year,” Krauklis said.
“It will be exciting to see what we can do against a team like that.”
Saturday's sectional final at Catholic Memorial in Waukesha starts at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.