COLUMBUS -- Eddy Eveland threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team edged host Columbus 2-1 in the Capitol North finale for both teams on Friday, May 20.
"We will look to build on this win as we move into the playoffs against a very tough regional," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "We have great respect for all the teams in this regional."
Lake Mills jumped ahead 1-0 in the third when Caden Belling walked with one away, took second when Elijah Lee was hit by a Christian Oppor pitch, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a separate passed ball.
The L-Cats (14-8, 7-3 Capitol North) added a run via error in the fourth. Brady Strauss bunted for a hit, leaving runners on the corners with no out. Andy Carpenter then reached safely on Oppor's error on a bunt, allowing David Bruce, who walked to open the frame, to come around and score.
"Strauss had a big bunt that later ended up leading to a squeeze play," Annen said. "Carpenter laid down a perfect bunt to give us that second run. I liked how both of those seniors executed in that moment."
Ryely Nachreiner led off the Columbus fifth with a triple, scoring on a grounder by Axell Allain to cut the deficit in half. Eveland settled in and retired the last nine hitters he faced in order, walking none while permitting an earned run while working all seven frames and throwing 105 pitches, including 65 for strikes.
"Eveland had an excellent game," Annen said. "He stayed in control by mixing his pitches and keeping Columbus off balance.
"The defense behind Eddy was great. We made the routine plays and made Columbus have to earn everything.
"I was proud of the players on how they competed the entire game, earning a great win against a very good Columbus team."
Oppor took the loss despite striking out 12 in four innings. He walked three, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits.
The Cardinals finished 8-2 in league play and had already clinched the league title.