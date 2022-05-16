hot GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP Girls soccer: Warriors tie with WLA 0-0 May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FOND DU LAC -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus host Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a nonconference game on Monday, May 16.Maria Vik finished with five saves for the Warriors (5-9-2 overall), who possessed a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.SATURDAY'S RESULTSWAUPUN -- The Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned a pair of nonconference wins at the Central Wisconsin Christian Tournament on Saturday, May 14.The Warriors knocked off CWC 2-1 and followed that with a 3-1 victory over the Madison Country Day co-op.On Thursday, May 12, Lakeside lost at Catholic Memorial 8-0.TUESDAY'S RESULTBella Brenkman and Anya Brenkman scored two goals each as Sugar River topped host Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 10.Bella Brenkman scored in the seventh minute off a PK and Anya Brenkman netted a goal in the 11th minute on a header assisted by Bella Brenkman, who scored in the 29th minute.The conference-leading Raiders had a 14-0 edge in shots on goal and Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped nine shots.SUGAR RIVER 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0Sugar River 3 2 — 5Lakeside 0 0 — 0First half — SR: B. Brenkman (PK), 7:00; A. Brenkman (B. Brenkman), 11:00; B. Brenkman (Boldebuck), 29:00.Second half — SR: A. Brenkman, 54:00; Gentilli (PK), 57:00.Saves: SR (Thompson) 0; LL (Vik) 9.Shots on goal: SR 14, LL 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Downtown Lake Mills property owners offer to sell site to city for library expansion Friends group hosting archeologist-led tours of Aztalan on May 21 Lake Mills student accepted into select federal language program Baseball: Belling's walk-off sends L-Cats past Bluejays Softball: Grossman, Topel hit home runs as L-Cats beat Warriors 10-2 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!