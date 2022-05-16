FOND DU LAC -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus host Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a nonconference game on Monday, May 16.

Maria Vik finished with five saves for the Warriors (5-9-2 overall), who possessed a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

WAUPUN -- The Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned a pair of nonconference wins at the Central Wisconsin Christian Tournament on Saturday, May 14.

The Warriors knocked off CWC 2-1 and followed that with a 3-1 victory over the Madison Country Day co-op.

On Thursday, May 12, Lakeside lost at Catholic Memorial 8-0.

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Bella Brenkman and Anya Brenkman scored two goals each as Sugar River topped host Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 10.

Bella Brenkman scored in the seventh minute off a PK and Anya Brenkman netted a goal in the 11th minute on a header assisted by Bella Brenkman, who scored in the 29th minute.

The conference-leading Raiders had a 14-0 edge in shots on goal and Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped nine shots.

SUGAR RIVER 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

Sugar River 3 2 — 5

Lakeside 0 0 — 0

First half — SR: B. Brenkman (PK), 7:00; A. Brenkman (B. Brenkman), 11:00; B. Brenkman (Boldebuck), 29:00.

Second half — SR: A. Brenkman, 54:00; Gentilli (PK), 57:00.

Saves: SR (Thompson) 0; LL (Vik) 9.

Shots on goal: SR 14, LL 0.