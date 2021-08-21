JEFFERSON — Not that any extra incentive is needed for a season opener, but the Eagles sure found it.
Jefferson spent the week leading up to Friday's game against Lakeside Lutheran with constant reminders, both verbal and visual, of the last time these two programs squared off, when the Warriors earned a 42-28 road victory in upset fashion on their run to Level 3 of the 2019 playoffs.
This time around was a different tale as Jefferson's football team capitalized a pair of early miscues and put the exclamation mark on a 28-7 season-opening nonconference win over Lakeside with junior tight end Paden Phillips' 80 yards receiving score in the fourth quarter.
"Watching the 2019 film all week definitely gave us some motivation," Jefferson senior offensive tackle and defensive end Brady Lehman said. "We were angry and wanted to get after it. I think everyone knew it, even the underclassmen. They knew the seniors and juniors really wanted this dub."
The Eagles dug into the 2019 playoff game for schematic reasons, too. Defending a veer option attack like Lakeside's, especially in week 1 on a humid night, wasn't going to be easy.
"We showed the film on the opening series (in 2019). We go three-and-out. Then we give up a 55-yard touchdown run on a midline," Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. "We found examples of guys not doing their responsibility. We got down big in that game but clawed back to make it look respectable. Just way too many big runs. That was the emphasis.
"Our scout team this week did a great job. We ran option over and over again. You're never going to simulate as well as your opponent is, but I thought we gave our defense about the best look we could this week. That helped a lot."
Jefferson wasted little time imposing its will in this one.
After the Eagles went three-and-out to open the game, Lakeside fumbled its first play from scrimmage as senior linebacker Jon Lenz pounced on the loose ball to give Jefferson possession.
Senior running back Jesse Heller capped a five-play, 35-yard drive with a four-yard scoring scamper to make it 7-0 with eight minutes, 11 seconds left in the first quarter. Senior running back Brady Gotto had an 18-yard burst earlier on the drive.
The Warriors coughed it up again on their second play of the ensuing series with senior linebacker Joel Martin being Johnny-on-the-spot for the recovery at the Lakeside 35.
Eagles senior quarterback Evan Neitzel extended the next drive with a fourth-and-nine conversion to Martin on the sideline. Senior fullback Patrick Rogers scored on the next play on a 10-yard carry to make it 14-0 with 4:56 left in the opening quarter.
Jefferson sophomore defensive end Haden Dempsey sacked Lakeside junior quarterback Levi Birkholz on a fourth-and-five play at the Eagle 39 to halt the ensuing possession.
"They ran a 3-3 defense which was a little unexpected for us," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "They have a lot of quickness on their part and there was lack of execution on our part."
Then, Heller found a small hole, darting down the left side for a 61-yard touchdown with 2:27 to go in the first.
"Early in the first half, they were daring us to run outside," Gee said. "We wanted to run off tackle for power and they were jamming us inside. We took what we thought was there. Brady and Jesse are fast kids. They didn't need much. Jesse's touchdown wasn't blocked that well, but he got that guy to dip inside a little bit and then it was a race to the corner. My guys are pretty fast."
"Running the ball and sticking to our responsibilities really helped get that early lead," Lehman added. "We practice option a lot. Those two fumbles turned the tide for the whole game. We were firing off the ball right away. We needed to get going and we did."
After a Warrior three-and-out, Neitzel, who was under duress from junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa, was intercepted by a sliding Jameson Schmidt at the Lakeside 35. Neither side threatened to score in the second quarter and the margin remained 21 going into halftime.
Gotto sprung a 64-yard gain on Jefferson's first series of the second half. A fumble, initially appeared to be recovered by the Eagles, was pounced on by Buxa at team's 18-yard line.
After a pair of short runs set up third-and-6, Birkholz picked up 44 yards on a quarterback keeper. Birkholz then connected with senior tight end Tyler Marty on a 40-yard catch-and-run to the house that made it 21-7 with 4:02 left in the third.
Lakeside did its part to keep it interesting, forcing a quick punt before starting at its own 48-yard line. The Warriors then faced 4th and 2 from the Jefferson 20 early in the fourth. A run up the gut came up just shy of the sticks, giving Jefferson possession.
Neitzel and Phillips delivered the dagger next. Neitzel rolled right and found a wide open Phillips on the right sideline for an 80-yard score with 10:18 to go.
"We make it look like counter," Gee explained. "We've been running counter all night. Evan keeps it and there's kind of a run-pass option on there. We run it to the short side. I told Evan that if he could run it for a first down, then run it. Then obviously he looks up and sees Peyton streaking down the field. He did a great job."
Jefferson's senior class, one with high expectations for its 2021 campaign, got off on the right foot and helped erase a bad memory from their sophomore year.
"It's only week one," Lehman said. "We need to work out a lot of kinks. Once we get that done, I think we'll be a pretty good team. I'm excited."
Lehman enjoys the challenges of playing on both sides of the ball.
"It's a lot of running and pulling," he said. "A lot of sweat, catching your breath and not a lot of breaks. It is what it is, but I love it. It's fun."
Jefferson, which went 4-1 during an abbreviated spring campaign, has now won three consecutive games and six straight season openers.
"Lakeside is a great opponent," Gee said. "They ran double wing for years so we're not doing anything that is going to fool them. They know how to defend it. There were a few times they jammed us up in the line pretty good. When they take something away, there's always something else there. In the end, you can only put so many guys in the box and you're daring us to pass.
"That last touchdown was a great pass by Evan rolling out to the short side. We took the challenge of passing and did it, I applaud our guys for making that play."
The Eagles held a 267-154 advantage in rushing yards, including 100-yard games by Gotto (20 carries for 109 yards) and Heller (16 for 110).
"Our defense was tremendous tonight," Gee said. "We emphasized over and over again the importance of doing your assignment when defending against an option team. If you try to be the hero and go after the guy that's not your guy, that's when you get burnt for the big play. Our guys hit hard, were in the places they needed to be.
"We generated three turnovers in two fumbles and an interception. High school football is a game of momentum and we grabbed it early. We lost it a little in the third quarter. We got that big stop on fourth down and come back and score. At that point, we're in the drivers seat."
Jefferson had success on the ground with sweep plays.
"It was very difficult to simulate in practice last week what Jefferson does," Bauer said. "They have good athletes and run it well. We did a good job taking away the toss or off tackle play. They hurt us with sweeps."
Neitzel finished 2-for-8 passing for 101 yards.
Birkholz was 2-for-13 for 13 yards and was intercepted on a pass into double coverage by senior linebacker Ethan Dieckman in the fourth quarter.
"This was his first varsity start," Bauer said. "There were some things he could have done better. He's our quarterback. As he goes, we'll go. He's only going to get better."
Lakeside had its string of six straight season-opening wins halted.
"First and foremost, hats off to Jefferson," Bauer said. We are young and inexperienced. That showed up. There's lots of stuff surfacing on film we need to work on. Playing a good team like this, you can't spot them scores by turning it over.
"The kids hung tough down 21-0. Played them even the rest of the way. That's progress."
The Eagles host Elkhorn in week two.
"You know you're going to learn a lot in week one," Gee said. "You're going to make some mistakes. If you can learn, make mistakes and come away with the victory that's the best you can hope for. Great start, very happy for the guys."
The Warriors host Lake Country Lutheran in week two.
JEFFERSON 28, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7
Lakeside Lutheran 0 0 7 0 — 7
Jefferson 21 0 0 7 — 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
J — Heller 4 run (Frank kick)
J — Rogers 14 run (Frank kick)
J — Heller 61 run (Frank kick)
Third quarter
LL — Marty 40 pass from Birkholz (Schmidt kick)
J — Phillips 80 pass from Neitzel (Frank kick)
Team statistics
Total yards — LL 167, JEF 368; Rushing yards — LL 154, JEF 267; First downs — LL 5, JEF 13; Fumbles lost — LL 2, JEF 1; Interceptions thrown — LL 1; JEF 2; Penalties-yards LL 0-0; JEF 3-76.
Individual statistics
Passing (Comp./Att.-Yds-TDs) — LL: Birkholz 2/13-13-0; JEF: Neitzel 2/8-101-1.
Rushing (Att.-Yds-TDs) — JEF: Heller 16-110-2, Gotto 20-109-0.
Receiving (Rec.-Yds-TDs) — Phillips 1-80-1.