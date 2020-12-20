LODI — Senior forward Charlie Bender scored a game-high 25 points and sophomore guard Liam Carrigan added 14 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team outlasted host Lodi 67-62 in double overtime of a Capitol North game on Friday.
“Charlie was doing a good job scoring off the dribble, getting to basket and drawing help,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We were trying to get him involved with screens. He had a couple of 3s but it was mostly off the bounce.
“He’s just been so consistent for us and he’s been a rock for us we can kind of count on.”
The L-Cats (4-1, 1-0 Capitol) were playing without senior forward Adam Moen who averages 10.7 points a game and senior forward Jason Retrum (17.8 ppg) did not score.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard finished with 13 points, making three of the team’s 10 3-pointers, and senior forward Grant Horkan had 12 off the bench, his first points of the season.
“We were having a tough time scoring early in the game and Grant got the lid off for us,” Hicklin said. “He hit a 3, scored at the basket and hit another 3 in a short span. He also scored on an inbounds and made some free throws down the stretch that were big.
“Carrigan in big moments got to the basket and was finishing. He also hit two 3s. We’ll need those two guys against teams that key in on the guys everyone talks about. Those guys stepping into big roles was really the X-factor and why we came away with a win. Getting this one was huge, Lodi will be a team right with us in the conference race. I’m even happier the way we came away with the win.”
Lodi traveled with 0.6 seconds remaining in regulation and the game tied at 50. The L-Cats threw it long to Bender, but his clean look at the game-winner came up short forcing overtime.
Lake Mills clung to a 57-55 advantage with two seconds remaining in the first overtime session before Lodi junior guard Brady Ring, who had a team-high 18 points, hit a difficult layup off a side out of bounds, forcing double overtime.
The L-Cats got up early in the second extra session and closed out a pivotal game in their quest for consecutive league championships at the free throw line.
“It’s a huge win for us because of how good Lodi is,” Hicklin said. “I was especially happy with it based on the production we got from our role players that we will need as the season goes on. When you are shorthanded, you hope it helps you in the longer run because guys fill a bigger role than they would if everyone was there. This is back-to-back victories against two good teams.”
Bender, who scored 20 points after halftime, has surpassed the 20-point mark four times this season.
The L-Cats went 8-for-8 at the foul line in overtime, including four makes by Stoddard.
Senior guard Trey Traeder added 16 points before fouling out for Lodi (3-1, 0-1) and junior forward Owen Wendt scored 11.
Lake Mills has won four straight against Lodi.
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 67,
LODI 62 (2OT)
Lake Mills 22 28 7 10 — 67
Lodi 19 31 7 5 — 62
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 4-4 13, Carrigan 4 4-6 14, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 0 0-6 0, Bender 8 7-8 25, Horkan 3 4-4 12. Totals 19 19-28 67.
LODI — Wendt 4 0-1 11, Traeder 6 4-4 16, Faust 4 1-4 9, Ring 7 0-2 18, Coddington 2 2-3 6, Lincoln 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 7-15 62.
3-point goals: LM 10 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan 2, Bender 2, Horkan 2, Foster 1); Lo 7 (Ring 4, Wendt 3). Total fouls: LM 18; Lo 21. Fouled out: Traeder, Lincoln.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 62,
MARSHALL 47
Three players scored 14 or more points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team took down Marshall 62-47 in a Capitol Crossover game Thursday at LMHS.
"This was a well-played game defensively for us," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "That was the main thing we leaned on. Good defense against a good team.
"We shared the ball offensively which is when we are at our best. Played through the post with Jaxson. He is unselfish and got others involved. Charlie did his thing on offense. Stoddard hit some timely threes against their zone in the first half to carry us for a stretch."
Senior forward Charlie Bender led the way for the L-Cats (3-1) with a game-high 21 points. Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored 17 points — including three 3-pointers in the first half. Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added 14 points on seven made field goals.
Michael Lutz led Marshall (3-2) with a team-high 15 points and leading scorer Craig Ward tallied just eight.
"It was a real team effort on him," Hicklin said of defending Ward, who entered averaging 19.8 points a game. "We had Charlie on the ball contesting his shot. On the ball screen is how they get him going. Happy with Charlie’s defense and the team defense as a whole."
LAKE MILLS 62,
MARSHALL 47
Marshall 24 23 — 47
Lake Mills 31 31 — 62
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 1-2 15; Ward 4 0-1 8; Hornby 1 2-2 5; Denniston 2 4-5 9; Peterson 4 2-2 10. Totals 17 9-15 47.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 5 4-5 17; Carrigan 3 1-2 9; Foster 1 0-3 2; Retrum 7 0-0 14; Bender 8 4-4 21. Totals 24 9-16 62.
3-point goals: M 4 (Lutz 2, Hornby, Denniston), LM 5 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan, Bender). Total fouls: M 14, LM 15.
