Senior guard Ava Wollin notched a game-high 16 points and senior center Vivian Guerrero added 12 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team pushed past Columbus 62-36 in a Capitol North game on Friday at LMHS.
The L-Cats, who have won six straight and 14 consecutive at home, led 35-25 at the halftime break. Lake Mills (15-1, 5-0 Capitol North) pushed its lead to 18 points early in the second half before eventually stretching it 30.
“We did a good job sharing the basketball and found the open person,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska. “We made 3s, layups and played with effort and energy. We also cleaned up the glass better in the second half after shutting them down for the last five minutes of the first half. In the second half we were locked in and played better defensively.”
Senior guard Taylor Roughen finished with 11 points, sophomore center Bella Pitta tallied eight and senior forward Jade Pitta had seven. Wollin hit four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
“In the first half, Columbus came out hitting shots and playing hard,” Siska said. “We didn’t execute the gameplan very well defensively. We were without two starters (Julianna Wagner and Kayla Will) again tonight. We got in deep foul trouble and had to go deeper into the bench than we have all year. We had lots of kids step up.”
Senior guard Jordan Link led Columbus (7-9, 1-4) with 14 points. The Cardinals have dropped their last four games.
The L-Cats, who are ranked second in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, have a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Lodi in the league standings.
Lake Mills' nonconference game against Wisconsin Dells on Monday was cancelled. The L-Cats travel to face Lodi on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. where they can clinch a third consecutive conference championship with a win.
LAKE MILLS 62, COLUMBUS 36
Columbus 25 11 — 36
Lake Mills 35 27 — 62
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 5 3-4 14, As. Olson 0 1-2 1, Ab. Olson 0 2-3 2, Theilen 1 0-1 2, Hayes 0 2-4 2, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Dornaus 5 1-5 13. Totals 12 9-19 36.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 0-0 11, A. Wollin 5 2-2 16, J. Pitta 2 2-2 7, Guerrero 4 4-6 12, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 4 0-0 8, Vesperman 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 10-12 62.
3-point goals: C 3 (Dornaus 2, Link 1); LM 8 (A. Wollin 4, Lamke 2, Roughen 1, Pitta 1). Total fouls: C 14; LM 20.
