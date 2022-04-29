Lakeside Lutheran Warrior

Lodi’s Anna Balfanz scored the game-winning goal unassisted in the 68th minute in a 2-1 road victory over the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team in Capitol Conference play on Thursday, April 28.

Lodi, which had a 7-4 edge in shots on goal, opened the scoring on a goal in the 16th minute by Lea Traeder. Abby Haas was credited for the assist.

The Warriors equalized in the 47th minute on a score by Averi Wolfram.

Lakeside keeper Maria Vik made two saves, while Lodi goalie Quetzal Peterson stopped six shots.