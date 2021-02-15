The L-Cats' 10 seniors have been on this stage before.
The program won its first regional crown in 12 seasons last year and made it to the finals the campaign prior.
Those seniors helped secure some more hardware on Saturday as the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated second-seeded Brodhead 75-48 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at LMHS.
"It's a huge accomplishment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We had three ever (regional titles) before last year. We've won two in a row now and been in three straight regional championships. It just shows how hard the girls have worked for this.
"This goes back to the offseason. This championship was won a long time ago with all the offseason work they've put in in the past offseasons and playing at a young age. So proud of them and happy for them, they're such a great group of kids. We're playing our best basketball the last three games, hopefully we can keep this thing going."
Indeed so.
A day removed from a 53-point first half en route to beating fourth-seeded Cambridge 72-19 in the semis, the L-Cats put up 48 first-half points to build a hefty halftime edge.
"We were just in sync offensively and knew where each other were going to be," senior guard Taylor Roughen said. "We were really connected, moving the ball really well and taking really good shots."
Senior forward Vivian Guerrero and senior guard Julianna Wagner each scored 16 points while senior wing Jade Pitta and Roughen added 14 apiece. The quartet were all in double figures at halftime.
"Defensively is where it started, it starts on the defensive end," Siska said. "When we got into the halfcourt, we did a great job sharing the basketball, hitting the open person and reading how we were being defended. We had a lot of inside-outs and wide open looks from 3.
"We did a great job crashing the boards and got some putbacks. Took advantage of some mismatches in the post when they had some switches on our ball screens. Just a great team effort. It's fun when we're sharing the basketball."
The tide started turning when Wagner hit a 3-pointer out a timeout midway through the first. Guerrero then scored on a left-handed baby hook and Roughen connected on a scooping layin to give the L-Cats (21-2) a four-point edge.
Guerrero grabbed a steal, paying it off with a strong take to the rim in the halfcourt. Wagner followed by driving middle and kicking to Roughen, who was spotted up in the corner for 3. Roughen got dribble penetration after a pump fake, scoring in the paint to make it 27-16 with eight minutes remaining.
Pitta had the team's next six on a pair of 3s, one coming on a second-chance opportunity and the other on a look from Guerrero.
Guerrero hit a lefty floater before assisting on a Roughen 3-point shot, extending things to 38-20 with 3:30 left.
Guerrero had two more buckets late in the half, including a 3-point play, while Wagner and sophomore center Bella Pitta scored on putbacks to make it 48-25 at the break.
All told, Lake Mills closed the half on a 35-11 spurt before pushing ahead by as many as 27 points in the second stanza.
"Our run and jump is really nice, we can fluster teams with getting traps," Roughen said. "We played really well on defense. We had to scramble a few times and did a good job communicating for the most part."
Cardinal sophomore forward Abbie Dix, the team's leader scorer at 19 points a game, was held to two points. Junior guard Madisyn Kail led Brodhead (12-4) with 19 points.
"I feel like we're a tough matchup with our size and being able to throw bodies at you," Siska said of defending Dix, who has drawn interest from Marquette and Wisconsin. "Kayla (Will) did a great on her tonight. Bella and Vivian each got her for a little bit. It's a little different than anything (Brodhead has) faced all season long. She's a heck of a basketball player, just happy we did an outstanding job on her."
Will scored her eight points in the second frame.
Lake Mills hit 10 3-pointers and scored more than 70 points for the third time in as many outings and sixth time this season.
"We definitely need to continue working hard in practices, pushing each other, playing good defense and keeping the ball moving on offense to get those nice open shots," Roughen said of the mindset moving forward.
The road only becomes more difficult from here as this record-setting group makes another push to state.
"We've got to continue to play great defense and rebound," Siska said. "One of the big things the last three games is we've cut down on the turnovers. With our firepower if we can take care of the basketball we can put up a lot of points. We just have to do those three things and hope for a little luck. There's always a little bit of luck involved when you're making a run."
Lake Mills drew the third seed in its bracket and will travel to face second-seeded Prairie du Chien in a sectional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Marshall plays fourth-seeded Lodi in the other semi.
LAKE MILLS 75, BRODHEAD 48
Lake Mills 48 27 — 75
Brodhead 25 23 — 48
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 6 0-0 14; Wagner 6 0-1 16; J. Pitta 4 2-2 14; Guerrero 8 0-1 16; Lamke 0 1-2 1; B. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Will 4 0-1 8; T. Wollin 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-9 75.
BRODHEAD — Yates 2 1-2 5; Bevans 0 0-2 0; McNeece 0 0-2 0; Oliver 1 0-0 3; Kail 8 2-2 19; Steinmann 2 0-0 4; Moe 4 2-2 12; Dix 1 0-0 2; Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-13 48.
3-point goals: LM 10 (J. Pitta 4, Wagner 4, Roughen 2); B 4 (Moe 2, Oliver, Kail). Total fouls: LM 16; B 15.
