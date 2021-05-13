MARSHALL — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls and boys track and field teams each went 3-0 in a Capitol Conference triple dual on Tuesday.
The Warrior girls won eight events.
Senior Lydia Buxa won the 100 hurdles in 17.1 and the 300 hurdles in 51.0. Sophomore Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 13:53.8. The 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Harmony Schmidt won in 53.9. The 3,200 relay team of Natalie Raymond, Punzel, Paige Krahn and Abigail Minning won in 10:47.
Senior Stephanie Schaefer won the shot put (29-5). Senior Evelyn Schauer won the pole vault (8-0). Sophomore Marissa Duddeck won the long jump (15-2 1/2).
The Warrior boys won 12 events.
First place finishes were turned in by junior Kyle Main won the 200 (22.3), freshman Karsten Grundahl in the 800 (2:10.4), freshman Cameron Weiland in the 1,600 (4:49.2), freshman Mark Garcia in the 3,200 (10:20.8), senior Christian Schmidt in both the 100 hurdles (15.8) and 300 hurdles (43.0), the 400 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Jonah Heyerholm, Jay Yahnke and Spencer Sturgill in 45.8, the 3,200 relay team of Grundahl, Weiland, Daniel Ertman and Garcia in 8:50.5, sophomore Ben Buxa in the shot put (46-7), junior Caleb Andrews in the high jump (6-0), junior Jack Milbrath in the pole vault (9-6) and senior Seth Veers in the triple jump (39-7).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 87, Luther Prep 58; Luther Prep 109, Marshall 32; Luther Prep 109.5, Columbus 26.5; Lakeside Lutheran 122, Marshall 23; Lakeside Lutheran 116, Columbus 26; Marshall 89, Columbus 46
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 87.5, Luther Prep 53.5; Luther Prep 89, Marshall 49; Luther Prep 75, Columbus 67; Lakeside Lutheran 105, Marshall 36; Lakeside Lutheran 92, Columbus 50; Columbus 82, Marshall 44