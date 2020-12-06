The Lake Mills girls basketball team opened the second half with an 18-0 run and senior wing Hannah Lamke had a career-high 19 points in a 79-43 victory over Cambridge at LMHS on Friday.
Lake Mills (4-0) reeled off eight baskets over the first five minutes of the second half, pushing ahead 56-26.
"We came out with a lot more energy in the second half than we played with in the first half," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We talked at halftime about not taking the moment for granted. Every game we get we need to take advantage of it. Our energy level wasn't there in the first half. They came out on fire in the second half."
Lamke knocked down five of the L-Cats' 11 3-pointers to lead all scorers and senior guard Taylor Roughen chipped in 17. Senior guard Ava Wollin added 10 points, tying a career high.
"She really sparked us tonight," Siska said of Lamke. "She's a hard worker and hasn't missed a workout in four year. She shoots it like that in practice. We've been waiting for this night for her. The way we play its going to be a different kid each night. It's no surprise to us coaches because we see Hannah everyday in practice. It's good to see it happen in a game."
Lamke hit from beyond the arc on the first possession of the second half before getting a steal in the backcourt and finishing at the rim. Roughen's layup followed by senior center Kayla Will's putback made it 47-26.
After a Cambridge turnover, senior center Vivian Guerrero fed senior wing Jade Pitta for an easy transition layup. Wollin hit a midrange jumper, sophomore center Bella Pitta scored on the break and Roughen connected from 3 to cap the spurt.
"We shot it better tonight," Siska said. "They packed the paint. As we continue on with the season and heat up the way we can shoot it, it's going to be tough for teams to just take posts away. We were back to our normal selves hitting 11 3s. Happy with the effort and intensity in the second half."
Guerrero finished with nine points and Bella Pitta had eight.
For the Blue Jays (0-2), junior forward Mayah Holzhueter had 11 points and senior guard Taylor Stenklyft tallied 10.
"We defended her pretty well," Siska said of Holzhueter. "That's two nights in a row we took the other teams best player out of the game. She's long, strong, can shoot the midrange game and score inside. We have three bigs we can throw at her."
The L-Cats are outscoring opponents by an average of 34.5 points this season.
Lake Mills opens Capitol North play at Columbus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 79, CAMBRIDGE 43
Cambridge*26*17*—*43
Lake Mills*38*41*—*79
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 3 2-2 8, Holzhueter 2 7-10 11, Stenklyft 3 3-4 10, Schmude 2 4-4 8, Freeland 2 1-2 6. Totals 12 17-22 43.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 6 3-6 17, A. Wollin 4 0-0 10, J. Pitta 1 0-0 2, Fair 1 2-2 4, Guerrero 3 2-2 9, Lamke 7 0-0 19, B. Pitta 3 2-2 8, Fitzgibbon 1 0-0 2, Will 2 0-2 4, E. Wollin 1 0-1 3, Vesperman 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 10-17 79.
3-point goals: C 2 (Stenklyft 1, Freeland 1); LM 11 (Lamke 5, Roughen 2, A. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1, E. Wollin 1). Total fouls: C 13; LM 19. Fouled out: Holzhueter; B. Pitta.
LAKE MILLS 65,
FORT ATKINSON 36
Senior center Vivian Guerrero scored a game-high 20 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team moved to 3-0, beating Fort Atkinson 65-36 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday.
Senior center Kayla Will added 16, one point shy of a career high, as the L-Cats used stingy defensive early to build a lead before hitting shots in the second half to pull away.
"We were outstanding defensively in the first half and held their leading scorer (Taylor) Marquart to two points," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We did a good job of shutting her down tonight. Our energy and effort was great defensively in the first half."
Points in the paint and effective rebounding were keys.
"(Vivian and Kayla) crashed the boards hard," Siska said. "Vivian got some points on nice drives. Kayla scored on post ups and putbacks. With our size and guard play, tonight was another team that tried packing the paint. Once you get a lead they space out and we got a lot of one-on-one stuff which is tough to defend."
Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored nine points, senior guard Taylor Roughen, senior wing Jade Pitta and senior wing Hannah Lamke each finished with seven points.
"We missed 11 shots within three feet of the basket and were 0-for-11 from 3 in the first half," Siska said. "We crashed the boards and had lots of second and third opportunities but couldn't get the ball in the basket. We played a lot better offensively in the second half. Hit some 3s and more of our layups. Our big focus right now is putting 36 minutes together and both ends of the floor."
Marquart entered the game averaging 17 points for the Blackhawks (0-4).
LAKE MILLS 65, FORT ATKINSON 36
Fort Atkinson 15 21 — 36
Lake Mills 24 41 — 65
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Belzer 1 0-0 2, Marquart 1 0-0 2, Wolfram 1 0-0 2, Staude 1 1-3 3, Kanters 2 2-2 6, Kohl 3 0-0 7, Nete 2 0-0 4, Jacobson 2 0-4 4, Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-9 36.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 1-3 7, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 2 3-4 7, Guerrero 6 3-4 15, Burling 0 1-2 1, Lamke 2 1-2 7, B. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Will 8 0-1 16. Totals 26 10-18 65.
3-point goals: FA 3 (Cave 2, Kohl 1); LM 3 (Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1). Total fouls: FA 16; LM 10.
